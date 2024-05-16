How to watch Greenland — Is the Gerard Butler disaster movie streaming?

Here’s how to watch Greenland, Gerard Butler’s 2020 disaster movie, and where you can find it on streaming.

The 2020 film was a better apocalyptic ride than it had any right to be, with a strong cast (Morena Baccarin, our fearless leader), solid VFX, and Butler not phoning it in.

It was recently announced that Butler is in talks with Den of Thieves director Christian Gudegast to star in a new movie called Empire State, about an attack on the skyscraper.

This has us looking in our rear view at Greenland. Here’s what streaming service it’s on.

How to watch Greenland

Greenland is streaming on Hulu and Max in the US.

You’ll need a subscription or trial to watch it there.

Hulu plans:

Hulu: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year

Hulu Students (With Ads): $1.99 per month

Hulu (No Ads): $17.99 per month

Max plans:

With Ads: $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year

Ad-Free: $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year

Ultimate Ad-Free: $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year

In the UK, it’s streaming on Prime Video. It’s exclusive to Amazon’s platform so you won’t find it on Netflix.

If you prefer physical media, the film received a Blu-Ray release in 2021.

What’s Greenland about?

Greenland is an apocalyptic thriller about a family fighting for survival as comets hit the Earth. It’s a nifty disaster flick that’s paced well and focuses on the characters.

It follows John (Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Baccarin), and their diabetic son, Nathan (Roger Dale Floyd). They race to emergency shelter while civilians around them become aggressive. Additionally, Nathan’s medical needs prove to be an extra source of peril when his insulin is left behind.

For more of the main man, we've written about Den of Thieves 2 and if he has a role in the new How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie. Or, check out the new movies streaming and the best movies of all time.