Is Uncut Gems coming to IMAX? Re-release explained

Uncut Gems, one of the past decade’s best, most stressful movies, is coming back to cinemas on the biggest screens possible – here’s what you need to know about its IMAX re-release.

Adam Sandler’s dramatic talents shouldn’t be underestimated. While he may be best known for the likes of Happy Gilmore and 50 First Dates, he’s delivered superb turns in Punch-Drunk Love, Reign Over Me, Spaceman, and The Meyerowitz Stories.

In 2019, he turned in his greatest performance to date in Uncut Gems, a nerve-rattling thriller from the Safdie Brothers and A24 that garnered never-before-seen acclaim for the actor. Many believe he should have won an Oscar – but he wasn’t even nominated.

This year marks five years since its release – if you missed it in theaters, we have good news.

Uncut Gems IMAX re-release explained

Uncut Gems will be released exclusively in IMAX theaters on May 22, 2024.

This will cap off a monthly “classics” screening series between A24 and IMAX, beginning with Ex Machina on March 27 and followed by Hereditary on April 24. “The screening series will continue every month for the next year, with IMAX digitally remastering classics from A24’s premium library of more than 140 feature films,” the press release reads.

Screenings will be held across more than 300 IMAX locations across the US and “select locations” internationally, but the latter theaters haven’t been confirmed. Tickets will go on sale on IMAX’s website as soon as they’re available, so keep your eyes peeled.

It’s also unclear what other A24 films are heading to IMAX later this year. Alex Garland’s Civil War is coming out on April 12 – and if you book tickets for Ex Machina, you’ll get a sneak peek. Likely contenders are Midsommar, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Moonlight, The Green Knight, and The Witch.

In the meantime, find out what movies you should be streaming this month, and check out our guide to the best binge-worthy TV shows you can watch right now.