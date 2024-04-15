You can now stream 2023’s best horror movie for free — but there’s a catch

It’s good news for horror fans, as one of the scariest movies of 2023 is now available to stream for free — but there’s a catch.

Not only have fans recently been spoiled for choice when it comes to good horror movies, but plenty of scary flicks have also been available on streaming too. Now the best horror film of 2023 is set to take this one step further… but unsurprisingly, it’s not that simple.

Talk to Me, released by A24 last July, is now available to stream for free — but only if viewers sign up for one of two new digital platforms first.

Instead of the usual roster of streaming platforms, Talk to Me is available on Kanopy and Hoopla Digital for absolutely no money at all. In order to access the horror film, fans will need to make an account on either platform

Don’t worry, though: this is all legitimate. Talk to Me is one of thousands of movies made free online thanks to the public library system, with both sites acting as a digital rental service where users can “check out” a film for a limited time. Sort of like internet Blockbusters, only without all the aimless wandering down the aisles.

It’s not bad news for those horror fans who don’t want this streaming option. The A24 movie is still available to stream on Fubo, Paramount+, and Showtime for the typical monthly streaming fee.

Netflix users can also install a VPN to join in, with Talk to Me currently available as part of the UK’s streaming roster.

