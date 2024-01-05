One of the most anticipated sequels of all time is filming in 2024

Neil McCauley once said, “I told you I’m never going back.” Well, the same can’t be said for Michael Mann: this year, he’s gearing up to make a sequel to his greatest movie.

In 1995, Mann released his cops-and-robbers masterpiece. It starred Robert DeNiro as McCauley and Al Pacino as Vincent Hanna, a goatee-toting thief and detective who don’t know how to do anything else. “I do what I do best; I take scores. You do what you do best; try to stop guys like me.”

Article continues after ad

Its influences can’t be understated: The Town, Den of Thieves, The Dark Knight, and particularly Grand Theft Auto V (right down to its climactic heist at the Federal Reserve) all have Heat in their DNA.

Article continues after ad

In August 2022, Mann teamed with Meg Gardiner for Heat 2, an acclaimed novel that picks up after the film but also explores the earlier years of the characters’ lives. Soon, it’ll be transformed into a movie.

Michael Mann will shoot Heat 2 in 2024

In a recent interview with Variety, Mann said he plans to “absolutely make” Heat 2 in 2024. He also described it as both a “prequel and sequel” to the original film.

Article continues after ad

He’s currently putting together the screenplay. “So I get very respectful, very pleasant calls from Warner Bros. saying, ‘Anything we can do to help?’ Which translates to, ‘Where’s the screenplay?’,” he added.

As for who’ll take on the iconic roles, Adam Driver seems to be the frontrunner to play McCauley, coming after their collaboration in Ferrari. “Perhaps. We don’t talk about that yet,” he told Deadline in October last year.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Let me put it this way: Adam and I got along like a house on fire. We have the same work ethic – which is pretty intense. We like each other, and we had a great time working together artistically.”

Article continues after ad

Fans have been lobbying for other stars to appear: some want Oscar Isaac to play Hanna, while others feel Jon Bernthal would be a stronger choice for McCauley – especially given Mann’s brutal comments to him earlier in his career.

The official synopsis for the novel reads: “This new story leads up to the events of the film and then moves beyond it, featuring new characters on both sides of the law, new high-line heists, and breathtakingly cinematic action sequences.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Ranging from the streets of LA to the inner sancta of rival Taiwanese crime syndicates in Paraguay to a massive drug cartel money-laundering operation just over the border in Mexico, HEAT 2 illuminates the dangerous workings of international crime organizations and the agents who pursue them as it provides a full-blooded portrait of the men and women who inhabit both worlds.”

Heat 2 doesn’t have a release date yet. You can check out our other TV & movie hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3