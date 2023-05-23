Extraction 3: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about Extraction 3, the possible third entry in Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix franchise.

Hemsworth is, undoubtedly, best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, a year after starring in the biggest superhero event of all time with Avengers: Endgame, he helped launch one of Netflix’s most exciting, brutal action movies: Extraction.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, it marked the actor’s debut as Tyler Rake, a mercenary who’s tasked with rescuing a drug lord’s son from Bangladesh. He broke a goon’s neck with another man’s legs and impaled someone else’s head on an actual rake – naturally, it became the streaming platform’s most-watched original movie in its history.

He’s due to return in a sequel this coming summer, but Hemsworth has already been talking up Extraction 3, so here’s what we know so far.

Will there be an Extraction 3?

Extraction 3 has yet to be confirmed by Netflix – but Hemsworth is already game to return for the threequel.

We’re still waiting to see how Tyler Rake emerged on the other side of almost-certain death at the end of the first movie, but it seems he’ll be alive (but probably not well) coming out of Extraction 2.

In an interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), he said: “I love it. I love playing the character. I love this world. I love having something else outside of Marvel that’s amassed a bit of a following, something more in the real world.

“I honestly feel like we made a better film than the first one. That’s rare in the franchise world. We’d be remiss not to have a crack at another one.”

The Russo Brothers are also hopeful they’ll return for a third chapter. “I mean, you never want to anticipate the audience’s response, but there’s certainly room for an Extraction 3,” they told Collider.

“There are some surprises in Extraction 2 that could open up the world of Extraction, on top of which, I think Sam Hargrave did an incredible job with this film, and I think that he has topped the first one.”

As of May 2023, Extraction 3 doesn’t have an official release date.

The first sequel was announced in May 2020, mere weeks after the original movie’s chart-topping success on Netflix. Given the hype around the second entry, and the cast and crew’s excitement to push ahead with a possible cinematic universe, we’d expect an announcement about the next installment later this year.

Hargrave teased: “There is so much room for this franchise to expand and places where it can go.

“I’m excited about what that next adventure for Tyler Rake could be. We’ll see how this one does. We’ll see how people feel and respond. And if the world is craving another Tyler Rake adventure, I think it’d be something I’d be interested in seeing put up on screen… I have an idea, but I won’t give it away here.”

Extraction 3 cast: Who’d be in it?

Chris Hemsworth would return as Tyler Rake in Extraction 3, but it’s unclear who else would join the cast.

As far as we know, only two other characters from the first film have returned for the sequel: Golshifeh Farahani as Nik Khan and Adam Bessa as Yaz Khan. While Rudhraksh Jaiswal could reprise his role as Ovi, this hasn’t been confirmed nor even hinted at.

As for any Extraction 3 characters, we’ll need to see who makes it out alive. The sequel comes with a mostly new cast, including Daniel Bernhardt as Constantin, Olga Kurylenko as Mia, and Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan.

Extraction 3 plot: What would it be about?

As of May 2023, there aren’t any official plot details for Extraction 3 – but we’d probably see Tyler Rake on another mission somewhere else in the world.

Speaking to Collider, executive producer Joe Russo said: “There’s critical aspects of [Extraction] that you would want to carry over as part of the main tenets of a franchise. And location is a big part of that.”

He also teased the possibility of an ECU (Extraction Cinematic Universe). “I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters,” he said.

How to watch the Extraction movies

Extraction is available to stream on Netflix now, while Extraction 2 will premiere on the streaming platform on June 16, 2023.

You can find out more about the sequel here.

That’s everything we know about Extraction 3 for now. In the meantime, check out our upcoming Netflix hubs below:

