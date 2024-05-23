Will Chris Hemsworth’s Dementus return in a future Mad Max film?

Chris Hemsworth’s Dementus is one of the highlights of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. But can fans expect the MCU actor to return to the wasteland in a future film?

Chris Hemsworth gives a career-defining performance as Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. While the Australian actor may be best known for portraying the heroic Thor in the MCU, his turn as the villainous Dementus is a must-see.

Particularly given the role the character plays in shaping the titular Furiosa into one of the Mad Max franchise’s most compelling figures. Given this, is there a chance we will see Hemsworth return to the Wasteland in the future? As we will be discussing the plot and ending of Furiosa, spoilers will be included further along.

As such, do not continue reading if you want to avoid any spoilers before going to see Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Will Dementus return in a future Mad Max project?

It is unlikely Dementus would return in a Mad Max movie set post-Furiosa, but a prequel could work.

Warner Bros. Chris Hemsworth shines as Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The crux of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga centers on the titular character’s quest for revenge against Hemsworth’s Dementus after the latter murders Furiosa’s mother in front of her own eyes.

After multiple high-octane action sequences and plot twists, Furiosa finally gets her wish and corners Dementus in the Wasteland. Instead of killing him, Furiosa brings him back to the Citadel and uses his body to grow a brand-new peach tree, planting the seed she was given by her mother in his body and using it as the foundation for the tree. Therefore, it is unlikely Dementus will feature if a new Mad Max film set post-Fury Road is developed.

In saying this, there is much of the character that can be explored prior to his demise. As the leader of the powerful Biker Horde, Dementus embarks on many conquests throughout his life atop his Demented Chariot.

Furthermore, Dementus mentions in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga that he once had a family and child before turning to a life of pillaging and chaos, something that could be further explored in a prequel film of his own.

After all, the toy bear that Dementus is constantly sporting on his body is a major symbol throughout Furiosa and one that audiences will likely be left curious about.

For more from the wasteland, check out our ranking of the Mad Max movies, or find out why Charlize Theron was recast as Furiosa. If you're keen to see Hemsworth's Thor again, here's the details on upcoming Marvel movies like Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars.