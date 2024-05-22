Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt revealed in first official look at The Witcher Season 4

A first official look at Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt in The Witcher Season 4 has finally been revealed after set photos were leaked online.

Production for the fourth chapter of the Netflix adaptation is currently underway, and Hemsworth certainly looks the part as he prepares to take over the role of the monster-hunter from Henry Cavill. See for yourself:

EW shared the official first-look image after paparazzi set pics were leaked showing Hemsworth’s Geralt, which garnered a surprisingly positive reaction from The Witcher fans.

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich told the outlet: “His look has been in development for over a year, so it’s thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia.

“Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from day one — scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all! We’re having so much fun filming Season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us.”

There was some apprehension about who would take over the leading role of the Netflix series after Cavill, who’s played Geralt since Season 1, announced his decision to hang up his sword in 2022.

However, when the set photos leaked last week, the reaction was mostly positive, with some even suggestion Hemsworth is a better fit for the character as Andrzej Sapkowski’s work describes Geralt as being more lean.

A number of similar sentiments were shared about the official first look, with one writing on X/Twitter, “I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt.

“He’s usually pretty solid in his roles, and I think the prejudice behind the casting choice only comes from people loving his predecessor’s performance so much. Which I loved too, but I’ll root for Hemsworth, too.”

“Welcome back Geralt of Rivia,” said another, while a third added, “He looks INCREDIBLE! This is the new era of TWN and I am so hyped for it.”

Not everyone’s quite so accepting of Cavill’s replacement, however, including this person who said, “When you order Geralt from Wish.com.”

Another who isn’t pleased with the show’s general direction wrote, “It doesn’t matter who plays Geralt anymore. With the current level of writing and lore-destroying, even Henry would not help.”

The Witcher Season 4 is currently filming, meaning there’s no release date at the time of writing. While you wait, why not check out all of the new TV shows coming to streaming this month, or the best series of 2024 so far.