TV & Movies

Extraction 3 just got a very promising update

Jessica Cullen
Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in ExtractionNetflix

Joe Russo has given a promising update for Netflix’s Extraction 3, confirming that there’s just one thing to work out before it all gets going.

Extraction 3 is already confirmed to be in the works at Netflix, and fans of the gut-punching high-octane action franchise will be pleased to hear that progress is being made.

Joe Russo (of the Russo Brothers) wrote the first two movies in the action series. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Russo confirmed that he will be returning to write the screenplay for the third movie, and revealed that things are very much in motion — the only thing holding them up now is working out a schedule that works for all.

“Yeah, we’re developing it at the moment, figuring out Chris’s schedule,” he said. “Sam Hargrave is back directing. It’s an interesting franchise because he’s a very emotionally wounded character, so there’s good storytelling there I think in respect to his backstory, and, you know, his relationship to violence is one that’s built around self-loathing and guilt. And so, it adds a lot of texture I think, which allows us to tell more stories about him.”

The Extraction movies have proved to be a bona fide hit for Netflix, with the first movie bringing in around 135.7 million views, making it one of the most-viewed films on the streaming service. Extraction 2 didn’t fall far behind, gaining 129.3 million views in the first 66 days of its release.

Extraction — based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Park — follows Chris Hemsworth as black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake, who undergoes deadly recovery missions to save those in danger. The first movie saw him rescue an Indian drug lord’s son, while the sequel had him rescue a family that was close to home for Rake.

For more, check out all the best new movies to watch this month, and keep an eye on the best movies of 2024 so far.

Related Topics

netflix

About The Author

Jessica Cullen

Jessica Cullen is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's previously written for The Digital Fix, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, and Slate. Aside from her Yellowstone obsession, she loves true crime, '90s action movies, and anything with a young Harrison Ford. You can email her here: jessica.cullen@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Tristán Ulloa as Alfonso, Candela Peña as Rosario in The Asunta Case
TV & Movies
The sinister true story behind Netflix’s The Asunta Case
Daisy Phillipson
Martha in Baby Reindeer
TV & Movies
Baby Reindeer’s ‘real-life Martha’ threatens to sue and ‘kick Netflix’s a**’
Cameron Frew
Jessica Gunning as Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer
TV & Movies
Woman accused of being Baby Reindeer stalker slams series for “bullying”
Kayla Harrington
The Bridgerton family
TV & Movies
Bridgerton showrunner hints skipped over character could lead Season 4
Kayla Harrington

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.