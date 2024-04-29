Extraction 3 just got a very promising update

Joe Russo has given a promising update for Netflix’s Extraction 3, confirming that there’s just one thing to work out before it all gets going.

Extraction 3 is already confirmed to be in the works at Netflix, and fans of the gut-punching high-octane action franchise will be pleased to hear that progress is being made.

Joe Russo (of the Russo Brothers) wrote the first two movies in the action series. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Russo confirmed that he will be returning to write the screenplay for the third movie, and revealed that things are very much in motion — the only thing holding them up now is working out a schedule that works for all.

“Yeah, we’re developing it at the moment, figuring out Chris’s schedule,” he said. “Sam Hargrave is back directing. It’s an interesting franchise because he’s a very emotionally wounded character, so there’s good storytelling there I think in respect to his backstory, and, you know, his relationship to violence is one that’s built around self-loathing and guilt. And so, it adds a lot of texture I think, which allows us to tell more stories about him.”

The Extraction movies have proved to be a bona fide hit for Netflix, with the first movie bringing in around 135.7 million views, making it one of the most-viewed films on the streaming service. Extraction 2 didn’t fall far behind, gaining 129.3 million views in the first 66 days of its release.

Extraction — based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Park — follows Chris Hemsworth as black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake, who undergoes deadly recovery missions to save those in danger. The first movie saw him rescue an Indian drug lord’s son, while the sequel had him rescue a family that was close to home for Rake.

