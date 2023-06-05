Extraction 2: Idris Elba joins cast in surprise announcement

Ahead of Extraction 2, Chris Hemsworth has just announced that Idris Elba has joined the cast, turning the Netflix sequel into an MCU reunion.

Next week, Hemsworth will return as Tyler Rake, the neck-breaking, near-invincible mercenary who turned 2020’s actioner into the streaming platform’s most-watched original movie ever.

“After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held,” the official synopsis reads.

It’s going to be an action-packed, brutal rollercoaster – and Hemsworth is teaming up with Elba for the ride.

Idris Elba revealed in new Extraction 2 clip

A new clip from Extraction 2, shared by Hemsworth and Netflix on social media, shows Rake being pursued by all sorts of enemy forces: SUVs, helicopters, and footsoldiers, all trying to kill him.

“Rake… you are a legend. I have to say, mate, you’re living up to the hype. Rake… that’s such a fun name to say,” someone narrates – before it’s revealed to be Idris Elba.

Hemsworth tweeted: “Good to have @idriselba join the Extraction team.”

As many fans have already pointed out, Hemsworth and Elba starred together in the MCU: the former played Thor, while Elba starred as Heimdall, last seen in Love and Thunder.

“OMG, Thor and Heimdall reunited in another universe,” one user wrote. “Look at this Thor & Heimdall reunion,” another wrote. “Thor and Heimdall together again,” a third tweeted.

Extraction 2 hits Netflix on June 16, 2023. Find out more about the movie here and check out our other guides below:

