What time is Extraction 2 on Netflix?

Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, so here’s what time it’ll come out on Netflix and be available to stream.

Hemsworth made his debut as the rake-impaling Aussie mercenary in 2020’s Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo Brothers, the duo behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Not only was it a helluva good time, but it became the streaming platform’s most-watched original movie of all time.

Three years later, the sequel is nearly here, and it lives up to the hype. In our review, we said it’s the “ultimate example of the one-man-army actioners of the ’80s in a post-Raid and John Wick world; who needs quips when we have flaming fists?”

Alongside Black Mirror Season 6, it’ll be on everyone’s watchlists as we head into the weekend, so here’s exactly what time Extraction 2 will come out on Netflix so you can start streaming.

Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 16, 2023.

In terms of what time it’ll be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

Extraction 2 hits Netflix on June 16, 2023. Check out our review here, our breakdown of the cast here, and everything we know about the third movie here.