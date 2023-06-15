Extraction 2 cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Extraction 2 on Netflix, the return of Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake.

In 2020, Hemsworth’s Aussie mercenary made his blood-soaked, back-breaking debut on Netflix. Four weeks later, Extraction became the streaming platform’s most-watched original movie of all time.

The sequel ups the ante and does not disappoint. In our review, we wrote: “Put Just Cause, Warzone, and John Wick in a blender and you’ll get a head-rocking pint of Extraction 2, a strong contender for the Friday-night-with-a-beer movie of the year.”

Ahead of its premiere on Netflix, here’s all the major characters you need to know in the cast of Extraction 2.

Extraction 2 cast and characters

Below, we’ve listed all the main characters in the Extraction 2 cast. We’ll update each one with any spoiler-y details once the movie drops on Netflix, as some of them are a bit mysterious right now.

The official synopsis reads: “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

Tyler Rake: Chris Hemsworth

Netflix

Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Tyler Rake, a black ops mercenary who “faces a crisis” of existence in Extraction 2.

He told Netflix: “It’s tricky to carry on with a character and not explain his past. So much of the first film was about Rake and the young boy he was rescuing. We touched a little bit on his backstory, and this new film gave us an opportunity to really dig into that and find out why he is the way he is, why he partakes in this line of work and what’s behind the pain and the brokenness in this individual. We get to dissect that a bit further and really unravel that history, which was fantastic and a lot of fun.”

Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor in the MCU, as well as appearing in Blackhat, 12 Strong, Rush, and Bad Times at the El Royale.

Nik Khan: Golshifteh Farahani

Netflix

Golshifteh Farahani plays Nik Khan, Tyler’s handler as well as a formidable operator on his team. “She has a long history with Tyler and is the driving force behind his rescue and recovery,” her character bio reads.

“Nik is a really special, rare heroine in that she’s a human being and a soldier. She’s not a love interest. She has a deep friendship with Tyler. They’re each other’s family. We have blood family and we have a family we choose throughout the course of life, and Nik and Tyler are like that,” the star said.

Farahani has also starred in Body of Lies, About Elly, The Patience Stone, Paterson, Girls of the Sun, and Invasion on Apple TV.

Yaz Khan: Adam Bessa

Netflix

Adam Bessa plays Yaz Khan, Nik’s brother and a “trusted member of the extraction team… despite the ruthlessness of his profession, he lives his life with a lightness of touch and style.”

Bessa said: “Yaz is a mysterious guy. He grew up very poor and made it into the weapons industry with his sister. They’re now running a huge company and organizing underground missions all over the world. Now that he has money, he definitely enjoys it. He loves French haute couture, Italian art — he has this toughness and darkness, but at the same time, he’s enjoying life at every moment.”

The actor has also starred in The Blessed, Mosul, and Prime Video’s Hanna TV series.

Idris Elba

Netflix

Idris Elba was a surprise addition to the Extraction 2 cast, announced shortly before the movie’s release. We can’t say much right now, other than this: he’s a shadowy figure who’s never been seen before.

Mia: Olga Kurylenko

Netflix

Olga Kurylenko plays Mia in Extraction 2.

The star rose to fame starring in Hitman and Quantum of Solace, as well as appearing in Oblivion, The Death of Stalin, and Black Widow as Taskmaster.

Ketevan Radiani: Tinatin Dalakishvili

Netflix

Tinatin Dalakishvili plays Ketevan Radiani, the wife of a mobster who’s trapped with her children in a Georgian prison.

The actress said she liked the character because “she’s very strong and I thought that she could inspire many Georgians to stay strong no matter what.

“I live in Tbilisi and sometimes it feels like the whole world has forgotten about our little country. I was really happy to hear about this project and to read the script, which is about Georgians, and that they wanted to cast real Georgians in these roles. That meant a lot to me.”

Dalakishvili has also starred in Abigail, Medea, The Undeclared War, and Star.

Sandro Radiani: Andro Japaridze

Netflix

Andro Japaridze plays Sandro Radiani, Ketevan’s son.

Before Extraction 2, Japaridze only has one credit: Andro, a short film from 2017.

Nina Radiani: Mariami Kovziashvili

Netflix EXTRACTION 2

Mariami Kovziashvili plays Nina, Ketevan’s daughter. Extraction 2 is her first role.

Zurab: Tornike Gogrichiani

Netflix

Tornike Gogrichiani plays Zurab, the leader of the “Nagazi”, a nationwide Georgian crime syndicate.

The actor said his character is a “dangerous combination — he’s someone who has held back every possible emotion he’s felt in his life since childhood and is now blindly acting out the evil within himself because he believes he is righteous in his revenge. For me, he’s a tragic character.”

Gogrichiani has also starred in The Sniffer, Neighbors, Adam & Eve, and Artificial Breathing.

Davit: Tornike Bziava

Reactormonkey films

Tornike Bziava plays Davit, Zurab’s brother who’s locked up in a Georgian prison.

The actor has also appeared in Brighton 4th, The President, A Fold In My Blanket, and Keep Smiling.

Extraction 2 hits Netflix on June 16, 2023. Find out more about the upcoming sequel here.