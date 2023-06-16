Extraction 2 ending explained: Who’s Idris Elba’s boss?

The ending of Extraction 2 sets Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake up for another “gnarly” mission with Idris Elba and his boss – here’s everything that happens and how it paves the way for the third movie.

In our review, we wrote: “Extraction 2 is a souped-up, exhilarating sequel that tops the first in every way; showboating still takes precedence over storytelling, but the carnage is delicious.”

Hemsworth’s hero resurfaces from a Bangladesh river battered, bullet-torn, and barely alive, but he doesn’t stay retired for long. He’s coaxed into another extraction, but this time, it’s personal: his ex-wife’s sister and kids are locked up in a Georgian prison by the country’s gangsters, and he’s the only one who can get them out.

The ensuing mission is brutal, deadly, and pivotal for Tyler Rake’s future – so, here’s a breakdown of Extraction 2’s ending and what it means looking ahead.

Extraction 2 ending explained

Extraction 2 ends with Tyler Rake and Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) being recruited by Idris Elba’s Alcott; more specifically, his “gnarly motherf*cker” of a boss.

Alcott finds Rake at his remote home in Austria, recovering after the events of the first movie. Rake accepts the mission and he sets off to rescue Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili) and her two kids from the Tkachiri Prison in Georgia. He succeeds, only just – but he also kills Ketevan’s husband Davit, putting him and the family directly in the crosshairs of his brother Zurab, the leader of the country’s ‘Nagazi’.

After escaping to Vienna, Ketevan’s son Sandro is bitter over his dad’s death and phones his uncle to reveal their location, before ditching his mother when they ambush their building. A huge firefight ensues, and Nik’s brother Yaz is killed in the process. They all manage to escape in a chopper, but Rake isn’t done with Zurab yet: after a frosty reunion with his ex-wife, who confronts him about abandoning his son on his death bed, they agree to face off at an airfield.

Just like Arnie arriving on the island in Commando, Rake sneaks around the base and destroys and kills everything and everyone he sees, leaving him alone with Zarub and the boy. When Rake finds them, Zarub has already strapped his nephew into a bomb vest and tries to force him to shoot Rake, but he can’t go through with it.

Nik then arrives to “exact retribution” for her brother’s murder, but Sandro manages to escape Zurab’s grasp before he can detonate the vest, clearing the way for Rake to go toe-to-toe with him in a gruesome scrap with saws, nails, and screwdrivers. Rake eventually gets the upper hand, but Zurab vows to “never stop” – so Rake shoots him in the head.

As Rake holds Nik, soldiers arrive and take them both into custody, but they’re not detained for long. Elba’s mysterious character returns to let them out. “Told you not to get caught,” he says. “Sh*t happens, eh?” Rake says. “What if I could get you out… come do another job for us?” Alcott asks.

Rake says he won’t do it without his team – Alcott expected this, so Nik steps out of her car at this exact moment. Rake then asks what Elba’s character’s name is, but he says that’s unimportant – what really matters is who he works for, a “gnarly motherf*cker.”

Who is Idris Elba’s boss in Extraction 2?

Honestly, we don’t know – but director Sam Hargrave has someone in mind.

We sat down with Hargrave prior to the movie’s release and asked who Elba’s character is working for in the world of Extraction. He couldn’t give us many details, because “the third movie is not official yet and we don’t know where it’s going.”

“I can tell you that there were people that I was thinking of when that line was being spoken and when we were rehearsing it. I had my own idea of who that could be, and that could be a fun reveal for later maybe.

“But for us as filmmakers… there are so many great actors that you could put in that part that could fit that description. It left it nice and wide open and hopefully, we’ll see who that is.”

