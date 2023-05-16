New Extraction 2 trailer shows brutal Chris Hemsworth action

Chris Hemsworth returns in the new trailer for Extraction 2, with the new footage teasing an action-packed, jaw-dropping “21-minute” oner.

Hemsworth was first introduced as Tyler Rake in 2020’s Extraction, produced by the Russo Brothers and directed by Sam Hargrave. The plot wasn’t much to shout about, but the action was on another level – the Avengers star broke a man’s neck with another man’s legs and literally impaled someone’s chin on a rake.

Article continues after ad

It rocketed to the top of Netflix’s chart and pulled in some mind-blowing numbers, becoming the streaming platform’s most-watched original movie in its entire history, beating out the likes of Bird Box and Murder Mystery.

After the first film’s closing tease, Hemsworth is back in Extraction 2, a sequel that promises to up the ante with a whopping oner and other bone-crunching action.

New Extraction 2 trailer finally drops

You can check out the new trailer for Extraction 2 below:

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis reads: “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The first teaser trailer showed Hemsworth’s Rake in riot gear tussling with guards and other inmates in a prison yard, battering people with shields and punching people in the face with a flaming fist. This seems to be part of a larger oner (i.e., a scene filmed in a single take, or at least having that appearance), among other incredible action set-pieces.

Article continues after ad

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor called it the “most detailed and exhausting fight training I’ve ever been a part of we sort of went for the moon.”

Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 16, 2023. Find out more about the sequel here.