Extraction 2 director wants John Wick v Tyler Rake movie

Extraction 2 director Sam Hargrave wants to see the action movie event of the decade: Tyler Rake v John Wick. We’ll need guns, lots of guns.

John Wick: not the boogeyman, but the one you send to kill the f*cking boogeyman; a hitman who once killed three men in a bar with a pencil; and a grieving husband who tore through New York’s underbelly like a hurricane to avenge his dog. He returned for another bout against the High Table in Chapter 4 earlier this year.

Tyler Rake: a cold-blooded mercenary who impaled a man’s head on a rake; broke someone’s neck with another man’s legs; and Sparta-kicked a table into a man’s head so hard it killed him instantly. This week, he returns in Netflix’s Extraction 2, taking him away from the sweat-drenched streets of Bangladesh to the no-less-bloody snow of Georgia.

Men, myths, legends, and both of them are near-indestructible. So, who’d win a fight? Whatever the answer, Hargrave wants to see that “go down.”

Extraction 2 wants to see Tyler Rake fight John Wick

In an interview with Dexerto ahead of the release of Extraction 2, we spoke to the director about the sequel following John Wick: Chapter 4. Both boast extraordinary practical action and two of the most formidable action men put to screen, and it’s a debate destined for pubs and moviegoing pals everywhere: who’d win in a fight, John Wick or Tyler Rake?

“I love that conversation. You know… as the director of the Tyler Rake world, I’d have to support my man Tyler Rake,” he said.

“But then, in the canon of movies and legendary skills, it’s hard. How can you bet against John Wick? What I will say is, as a fan, I want to see that go down and I would love to be in the pub with you and your buddies and talk about it… it’s two epic action stars going at it. That’d be amazing.”

In an earlier interview with Collider, Hargrave said you’d have to take away the bulletproof suit and cited John Wick: Chapter 4’s arc as an argument for Rake winning. “That dude doesn’t go down without a fight, but the fourth movie proves he can go down,” he said.

“And we’ve proven that our guy can be killed and brought back from the dead, so you gotta give it to Tyler Rake. A long, hard-fought battle, to be sure, but I think you gotta go with Tyler Rake.”

We could go back and forth about it all day – but do you want a war, or should we just give them both a gun?

Extraction 2 hits Netflix on June 16, 2023. Find out more about the upcoming sequel here.