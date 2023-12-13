Civil War trailer reveals A24’s first terrifying action blockbuster

Horror studio juggernaut A24 has released their first trailer for their bizarre, violent, and realistic new movie Civil War from Ex Machina director Alex Garland.

When it comes to the horror movies we consume, sometimes the scariest threat isn’t a ghost or a demon, but seemingly realistic events that could be carried out by real people.

And that seems to be the vibe A24 is going for with their first trailer for the new film Civil War.

While the detailed premise of the movie has been kept under wraps, their first trailer gives fans a bleak look into a war-torn America and the fight to uncover the truth.

Civil War showcases America on the brink of collapse

The first trailer Civil War highlights a country broken into factions and the plight of some journalists to keep delivering real time war on the ground.

Starring Kirsten Dunst as the lead journalist, Jesse Plemons as a volatile soldier, and Nick Offerman as the President of the United States, the first trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the chaos viewers will be thrown headfirst into.

You can check out the full trailer below:

Audiences don’t know many details about what will happen in the movie, but they have been given crumbs of the state of things: Offerman’s President being criticized for using air strikes on American citizens, 19 states seceding from the Union, and Dunst being warned that journalists are shot on sight in the nation’s capital.

The official synopsis is similarly scarce, calling the film “an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razors edge.”

However, the most striking moment from the trailer comes from a confrontation between Dunst’s group and Plemons’ soldier, where they try to reason that they shouldn’t be killed as they’re Americans to which Plemons responds, “What kind of American are you?”

Civil War hits in theaters and IMAX everywhere April 26, 2024.

