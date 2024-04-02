Civil War: Release date, plot, cast, trailer & more

Alex Garland is back with yet another divisive and provocative movie. Here’s everything we know about the Civil War release date, who’s in the cast, and what the plot will entail.

No, we’re not talking about the Captain America movie here, although the US of A does play a huge role in the new movie.

After building an impressive career writing great scripts for films like The Beach, 28 Days Later, and Dredd, Alex Garland started directing. His incredible debut, Ex Machina, was followed by the brilliant Annihilation, and Men, a bold and chaotic thriller.

Now, he’s tackling the worlds of politics and journalism, though this could be the end of Alex Garland’s filmmaking career. Here’s what you need to know about the Civil War release date, and what the story is about.

Article continues after ad

Civil War is hitting theaters on April 12, 2024.

A24

The film has the same release date in the US and the UK, and was even moved forward by two weeks from its original April 26 slot.

Article continues after ad

Who’s in the Civil War cast?

Kirsten Dunst is leading the Civil War cast, with support from Nick Offerman, Jesse Plemmons, and Wagner Moura.

A24

Dunst will play a photojournalist called Lee, who inspects and reports on the horrors of the war-torn United States. Offerman plays the President, while Plemmons will play a radical soldier protecting borders in the country.

There are also roles for Cailee Spaeny — who will also appear in Alien: Romulus later this year — and Yellowstone cast member, Jefferson White.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full Civil War cast:

Kirsten Dunst as Lee

Nick Offerman as President

Wagner Moura as Joel

Jefferson White as Dave

Nelson Lee as Tony

Evan Lai as Bohai

Cailee Spaeny as Jessie

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Sammy

Jesse Plemmons

Edmund Donovan as Eddie

Karl Glusman

Sonoya Mizuno as Anya

What is Civil War about?

Garland’s new movie depicts a near future where America is divided by radically opposing sets of politics, and the White House is at risk of attack from rebel forces.

A24

The story is told through the lens of military journalists traveling the country to report the events. Lee (Dunst) and Joel (Moura) are tasked with holding a mirror up to society and showing what the country has become in the wake of the eponymous civil war.

Article continues after ad

A far cry from Garland’s previous, rather cerebral work, Civil War offers something far more gritty. So, yes, we’re sorry to report that there’ll be no robots, aliens, or screaming monster bears in this one.

Article continues after ad

Is there a Civil War trailer?

The Civil War trailer is here, and offers a good insight into the dystopian world the film will explore.

In the trailer, we hear Nick Offerman’s President delivering a speech on the state of the country, while seeing chaos and carnage on the streets. We also get a close look at the kind of danger Dunst’s character is placing herself in, and how radical some of the soldiers have become.

That’s all we know about the Civil War release date, plot, and cast. While you’re here, you should probably learn more about 28 Years Later, including whether Cillian Murphy will be in the movie. For more war stories, you can also look into the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, Captain America 4. Or, simply get excited about other new movies heading your way this month.

Article continues after ad