New A24 movies: What’s coming out next?

The studio behind modern masterpieces like Moonlight, Lady Bird, and Aftersun is one of the most unique distributors in cinema today, so here’s a list of new A24 movies to look forward to.

2024 was a great year for A24, with the political thriller Civil War becoming the studio’s highest-grossing movie yet.

It’s a good sign for its new movies, which follow the distributor’s trend of slick arthouse projects with sizable budgets.

Not everything can be a hit, but these are all of the upcoming A24 films that have been announced.

The next A24 movie

The next A24 movie is Tuesday, a drama starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It releases on June 14, 2024.

Tuesday is filmmaker Daina O. Pusić’s debut. It follows a mother (Louis-Dreyfus) and her teenage daughter (Lola Petticrew) who must confront Death when it arrives in the form of a talking bird.

A24 described it as “a heart-rending fairy tale about the echoes of loss and finding resilience in the unexpected.”

Other new A24 movies coming soon

New A24 movies releasing in 2024 include Janet Planet, MaXXXine, Sing Sing, and Y2K.

Some titles the company confirmed it’s producing, like the Death Stranding movie, don’t have dates yet.

New A24 movies coming soon:

Tuesday (June 14, 2024)

Janet Planet (June 21, 2024)

MaXXXine (July 5, 2024)

Sing Sing (2024)

Y2K (2024)

A Different Man (2024)

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (2024)

Parthenope (2024)

A24

Synopsis: In rural Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. As months pass, three people enter their lives, captivated by Janet’s enchanting nature. In her solitude, Lacy’s inner world becomes so extraordinarily detailed that it seeps into the outside world.

Director: Annie Baker

MaXXXine (July 5, 2024)

A24

Synopsis: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. However, the Night Stalker killer stalks LA’s starlets, threatening to reveal her sinister past in the third entry in the X series.

Director: Ti West

Sing Sing (2024)

A24

Synopsis: Divine G is imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. He finds purpose by participating in a theater group with other incarcerated men. When a wary outsider joins the group, the men stage their first original comedy. Sing Sing is a stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors.

Director: Greg Kwedar

Y2K (2024)

A24

Synopsis: From an SNL alum filmmaker, Y2K takes place on the last night of 1999. Two high school juniors crash a New Year’s Eve party, only to end up fighting for their lives in this nostalgic disaster comedy.

Director: Kyle Mooney

A Different Man (2024)

A24

Synopsis: Edward, an aspiring actor, undergoes a radical medical procedure to change his appearance. However, his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare as he loses the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what he lost.

Director: Aaron Schimberg

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (2024)

A24

Synopsis: On an empty road in the dead of night, Shula discovers the body of her uncle. As funeral proceedings commence, she and her cousins uncover the hidden secrets of their middle-class Zambian family.

Director: Rungano Nyoni

Parthenope (2024)

A24

Synopsis: Parthenope was born in the sea of Naples in 1950. She searches for happiness during the long summers of her youth, falling in love with her home city and its many memorable characters in this romantic story.

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Those are the upcoming A24 projects to watch out for.

