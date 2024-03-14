Let’s dive into the timeline to figure out how many Star Wars movies there are, as well as any other films with dubious canon and import you might want to make note of.

There are many Star Wars movies and series now, especially with the addition of the TV shows streaming on Disney Plus. If you’re planning a rewatch marathon, here are all the details on how many films you’ll need to get stuck into.

We’ve excluded upcoming Star Wars projects that haven’t been released yet to keep things simple. Below are all the existing feature-length films in the universe, and outliers beyond the traditional watchlist.

Here’s how many Star Wars movies there are, and why the answer isn’t as simple as we’d like it to be.

How many Star Wars movies are there?

There are 11 main live-action Star Wars movies, including the Skywalker Saga and the stand-alone films Rogue One and Solo.

Aside from Rogue One and Solo, the franchise has released movies as trilogies that tied together as one overarching story. There was the original trilogy (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi), the prequel trilogy (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith), and the sequel trilogy (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker).

As for other Star Wars movies, the animated film The Clone Wars and the Star Wars Holiday Special exist. However, we’re skeptical about including them as part of the big picture.

The Clone Wars goes hand in hand with the animated series that premiered in 2008. Due to how it slots into the movie timeline, you can view it as part of the canon or separate. That’s because it doesn’t contradict events from the live-action projects. It covers the time between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and is pretty great towards the tail end.

The 1978 Holiday Special was an ill-fated cash grab of a TV movie everyone wishes they could forget. Technically, you could argue it’s canon, but why would you want to do that? Most fans dismiss it as a forgettable mistake that has no bearing on the universe.

The story is only going to expand as time goes on.