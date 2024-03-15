Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video & more in March 2024

Want to stay up to date with all the new movies to stream? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here are all the new releases dropping on your chosen streaming services in March 2024, with the best movies to watch on the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.

Well, we just made that shuffle a lot easier. Here’s all the best new movies to stream in March 2024, including how to watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the arrival of a new Timothée Chalamet movie, and Adam Sandler shooting off into space.

New movies to stream on Netflix in March 2024

Here are all the new releases heading to Netflix this month:

Netflix

My Name is Loh Kiwan (March 1): There are lots of great K-drama shows coming to Netflix this year, but this movie deserves your attention just as much. When the titular character defects from North Korea, he struggles to assimilate in Europe, and connects with an equally lost woman.

Spaceman (March 1): The Sandman becomes the Spaceman this month, as Adam Sandler ventures into the great unknown as an astronaut questioning his life. He also meets a weird alien spider voiced by Paul Dano, which is always going to be fun. Check out our Spaceman review for more.

Damsel (March 8): Millie Bobby Brown, star of Stranger Things, has a new movie dropping on Netflix this month. The young actor is joined by Angela Bassett, Ray Winstone, and Robin Wright for this fantastical adventure. Check out our Damsel review for more.

Irish Wish (March 15): Lindsay Lohan loves a cheesy Netflix original. This time, she’s back to attend an Irish wedding that’ll probably lead to a fateful meeting with her soulmate.

Shirley (March 22): Regina King joins the late Lance Reddick and Terrence Howard for this biopic about Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress.

The Beautiful Game (March 29): British legend Bill Nighy stars in this football flick about the Homeless World Cup, a real-life, annual event that combines the love of the sport with activism to help those displaced in our society.

New movies to stream on Max in March 2024

Here are all the 2023 and 2024 movies to watch on Max this month:

Warner Bros.

Wonka (March 8): Every Timothée Chalamet fan is more likely thinking about Dune 2 right now, and rightly so. Still, let’s not forget his marvelous turn as the king of chocolate in Wonka last year. The fun flick arrives on Max this month for your home-viewing pleasure. Check out our Wonka review for more.

Dream Scenario (Max March 15): From the king of chocolate to the king of crazy. Nic Cage stars in this surrealist drama about a guy who appears in everyone’s dreams—no, he is not playing Freddy Krueger.

New movies to stream on Disney Plus in March 2024

Here are all the 2023 and 2024 releases heading to Disney Plus this month:

Wikimedia Commons, Paolo V

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour (March 15): Swifties, get ready to clap, cheer, and cry along at home as the iconic Eras Tour makes its way to the small screen. Packed with the biggest hits—and a few surprise songs—this concert movie is a must for any fans of the pop queen.

New movies to stream on Prime Video in March 2024

Here are all the 2023 and 2024 releases heading to Prime Video this month:

Universal Pictures

Five Night’s at Freddy’s (March 5): Spooky season may be a few months away, but it’s never a bad time to fill your night with fright. See what’s going down after dark at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, if you dare. This was one of the best horror movies of last year, and you can check out our review for more.

Ricky Stanicky (March 7): Zac Efron and John Cena team up for a wacky buddy-comedy adventure that’ll offer up the perfect easy watch on a lazy weekend.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (March 12): The original in this comedy franchise is now 22 years old, which really makes us feel ancient. Now, you can see what’s going on with Toula’s love life all these years later, as the Portokalos family reunite in their homeland.

Road House (March 21): Jake Gyllenhaal is having fun lately with his career choices, and we are totally here for it. This remake of the classic 1989 flick sees the actor take on the role of former UFC fighter, Dalton, who seems to find trouble everywhere he goes.

New movies to stream on Peacock in March 2024

Here are all the 2023 and 2024 movies to watch on Peacock this month:

Universal Pictures

Trolls Band Together (March 15): Children around the world are, rightly, obsessed with these musical critters, and the Trolls threequel is dropping exclusively on Peacock this month. This instalment explores Branch’s past involvement in a boy band (inspired by NYSNC), offering up an array of pop bangers that’ll be stuck in your head for days.

New movies to stream on Hulu in March 2024

Here are all the new releases heading to Hulu this month:

Hulu

The Marsh King’s Daughter (March 5): Daisy Ridley hasn’t had much luck with her career post-Star Wars, but this thriller is an underrated gem. Even better, it also stars Ben Mendelsohn, who is always great to watch.

Poor Things (March 7): Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Mark Ruffalo star in this twisted take on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Poor Things is both hilarious and absolutely stunning from a technical point of view. It also won four Oscars this year, so this is a must-see. Check out our Poor Things review for more.

New releases on Apple TV Plus in March 2024

Here are all the new streaming movies heading to Apple TV+ this month:

Apple TV+/Columbia Pictures

Napoleon (March 1): Joaquin Phoenix stars as the titular historical figure in Ridley Scott’s latest epic. Full of violence, sex, and war, Napoleon is not one for the faint of heart. However, this Oscar-nominated flick is certainly worth your time if you’re a fan of bombastic period pieces. Here’s our Napoleon review to give you the full lowdown.

That’s all the new movies to stream this month across the various platforms. For more recommendations, check out the new documentaries and true crime streaming or the most anticipated anime coming this year.

