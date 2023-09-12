Top 8 upcoming anime in 2024 so far

Undoubtedly, 2023 has been an incredible year for anime fans. But can the upcoming year have a better line-up than this? Here’s a list of the top 10 upcoming anime series you need to watch in 2024.

Whether it’s sequels such as Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen or new series such as Hell’s Paradise and Zom 100, 2023 has brought us a plethora of anime. This year has a lot to offer to anime enthusiasts across all genres.

Naturally, the upcoming year cannot fall behind as an incredible line-up is ready for us. While most of Winter 2024 has been confirmed with a release window, the following seasons have yet to confirm all their upcoming anime.

However, from what we can tell, 2024 will be another remarkable anime year. From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we bring you a list of the top 10 upcoming anime series to watch in Fall 2023. We will keep updating this space every season whenever a new series gets confirmed, so stay tuned!

1. Solo Leveling

Based on a manhwa of the same name, Solo Leveling is set in a world connected with the realm of magic and monsters where humans gained supernatural abilities about ten years ago. The story follows Sung Jin-Woo, who hunts monsters tirelessly in low-rank Gates to pay for his mother’s medical bills. The series is an action fantasy with countless thrilling moments. Solo Leveling doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it will air in January 2024.

2. Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Crunchyroll

Classroom of the Elite is one of the best psychological thriller series that centers around high school students. Set in a prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School, the story follows Ayanokouji Kiyotaka. Despite its initial popularity, the series released its second season after five years and gathered positive reviews. Season 3 is all set for its debut in January 2024.

3. Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga

Blue Exorcist always takes major breaks between seasons. The first season came out in 2011, Season 2 in 2017, and now the upcoming season of this fan-favorite anime is scheduled for 2024. It’s a popular Shonen series centering around Okumura Rin, who believes himself to be an ordinary teenager until one day he discovers he’s the son of Satan. Season 3 will be based on volumes 10-15, i.e., chapters 50-64 of the original manga.

4. Black Butler: Public School Edition

Black Butler is an all-time classic mystery and supernatural series set in a Victorian era centering around a young orphaned aristocrat, Ciel Phantomhive, and his demon butler, Sebastian. The upcoming Black Butler 2024 anime will cover the Public School Arc, the seventh arc of the manga, running from chapters 67 to 85 in volumes 14-18.” The arc takes place in the prestigious Weston College, which does not tolerate government interference. Ciel enrolls there to investigate the reason several students refuse to come home and cease all communication with their families.

5. Atri: My Dear Moments

Based on the manga of the same name, the story is set in the near future when most of human civilization has been buried underwater due to a sudden rise in sea level. The series centers around Ikarugura Natsugi, who has lost his leg and his mother in the same accident a few years earlier. Living the harsh city life, he comes across Atri, a robot that has the appearance and emotions of a young girl. Feeling indebted to Ikargura for awakening her from her coffin, Atri swears to be by Ikargura’s side until she fulfills her master’s last wish. The series is still awaiting an official release date.

6. Sound! Euphonium 3

Scheduled for April 2024, this upcoming anime series is based on a light novel by Takeda Ayano. The story centers around Oumane Kumiko who abandoned music after a bad experience during National Music Band Competition. However, after starting high school and meeting new people, she finds herself pulling towards music once again. Season 3 will adapt Kumiko’s third year in high school where her band will again focus on the nationals.

7. Kimi ni Todoke Season 3

Production I.G.

After more than a decade of no news, fans had lost all hope to get a new season of this Shojo classic. However, Netflix recently confirmed a sequel with the original cast’s return. Season 3 doesn’t have a release date yet, but this upcoming anime will likely air in late 2024. The story follows Kuronuma Sawako, feared in her school for her jet-black hair that covers her entire face, ultimately gaining the nickname “Sadako,” a character from a horror movie. Being an introvert, Sawako slowly begins to come out of her shell with the help of Kazehaya Shouta and her new friends.

8. Mashle: Magi and Muscles Season 2

Mashle was one of the most popular series in Spring 2023 as it made its debut with Season 1. Following the success, Season 2 was soon confirmed and is now scheduled for Winter 2024. The story follows Mash Burnedead, who cannot use any magic despite living in a world where it’s a basic skill anyone can use. He strives to live a peaceful life with his family. However, one day, he finds himself the target of dangerous assassins. After a series of events, Mash enrolls in a Magic School and aims to become a “Divine Visionary,” the elite of the elite.

Click here to check out our list of Top 10 upcoming anime in Fall 2023.

