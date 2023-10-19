One Punch Man Season 3: Everything we know

One Punch Man Season 3 is on the horizon – so what’s next for Saitama and Genos?

From its humble beginnings in 2015 to transcending its cult classic status, few series have captured the hearts of fans as completely as One Punch Man.

With its rich universe, endearing characters and satirical humor, its safe to say that the anticipation for Season 3 has been palpable ever since Season 2 wrapped up in 2019.

At the center of it all is Saitama – a surprisingly relatable hero with unrivaled strength, capable of defeating any adversary with a single punch. However, despite honing his superhuman strength through a grueling training regime (at the cost of his hair), he feels unfulfilled and yearns for a monstrous challenge.

Is there a One Punch Man Season 3 release date?

As of October 2023, an official release date for One Punch Man Season 3 hasn’t been announced.

However, with the first episode of Season 2 airing on April 10, 2019, and a four-year gap between One Punch Man Seasons 1 and 2, fans speculate that we could anticipate the series returning in early to mid-2024. More concrete information about Season 3 is expected to be unveiled at Tokyo’s Jump Festa 2024, an anime convention scheduled for December 2023. But for now, fans will just have to wait and see.

One Punch Man Season 3 plot: What to expect

One Punch Man twitter confirmed Season 3 in August 2022, much to the delight of fans, including a teaser from character designer Chikashi Kubota. But the official release date and production studio still remain unknown.

So what do we know? While the specific plot details are closely guarded secrets, it’s possible to make an educated guess. The first two seasons covered the initial 85 chapters (equivalent to 16 volumes) of the manga. Therefore, the storyline should pick up from the final episode of Season 2, following Saitama’s triumph over Elder Centipede and Garou’s capture, delving deeper into the manga’s Monster Association arc.

The Monster Association: A Clash of Factions

The Monster Association, led by King Orochi, will remain the Hero Association’s greatest adversary. In Season 2 we watched them transform ordinary humans into formidable monsters by forcing them to consume Monster King cells, a process known as “monsterization.” This bears severe consequences for the world. And, as whispers of an all powerful entity known as “God” begins to circulate, Season 3 promises to up the action and the stakes within the One Punch Man universe.

Will the Monster King still play a role?

Orochi, the Monster King, emerged as a formidable antagonist in Season 2 and is likely to make a come back in Season 3. Which means the stakes will be even higher for Saitama and Genos.

What about Garou?

The “Hero Hunter” and martial arts prodigy Garou also made his debut on our screens in season 2, and if the manga is anything to go by, he will play a significant role in Season 3. His quest for power, strength, and equality pits him directly against the Hero Association. As a survivor of the Monster Association, we anticipate an epic showdown between the “human monster” Garou and Saitama.

A season of intense battles

Season 3 will thrust the spotlight on the revered S-Class heroes as they confront the Monster Association. This arc will include the introduction of Blast, the highest-ranking hero, and his mission to acquire mysterious cubes for communication with “God”. Alongside adding intricate layers to the story, the ancient and all-powerful entity “God” will also present a formidable threat, resulting in an unpredictable and riveting storyline.

What about Saitama?

The “Caped Baldy” might not be the universe’s favourite hero, but he is the fans’. Based on the manga, Saitama may take more of a backseat role due to the inconvenient location of the monsters’ headquarters beneath his home. But that doesn’t mean you can count him out. Given his history, there’s no way he won’t emerge to save the day.

Is there a One Punch Man Season 3 trailer?

So far, fans are still waiting for the One Punch Man Season 3 trailer.

However, as anticipation continues to mount for what is likely to be an epic clash between heroes and monsters, you can stream the previous seasons of the series on Netflix and Hulu.

What you should remember before One Punch Man Season 3

Before we take a look at Season 3, let’s quickly recap everything that’s happened so far:

Season 1 introduced viewers to a world teeming with unique characters, including Saitama’s “side kick” the cyborg Genos and the Hero Association. The episodes followed his rise through the ranks and culminated in a thrilling battle against Boros – an adversary who’s finally worthy of Saitama.

Season 2 followed a similar narrative structure but delved deeper into the overarching story. Saitama, along with Genos and other top heroes, joined forces to combat a growing wave of monster attacks, setting the stage for the Monster Association arc in One Punch Man Season 3.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on One Punch Man Season 3.

