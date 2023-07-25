Taylor Sheridan: All movies & TV shows from the Yellowstone creator

Taylor Sheridan is the overseer of the Yellowstone empire, but the writer-director has a long list of credits – so, here’s all of the movies and TV shows he’s done so far and where to watch them.

Sheridan is arguably one of the most powerful figures in television. His hands are on the reins of everything in his small-screen Yellowstone ranch, whether it’s the flagship show – which is due to reach its early end – or the growing library of spinoffs.

Article continues after ad

However, he’s not a one-trick pony. Neo-Western storytelling may be his hay and water, but his writing and directing credits aren’t limited to the banner of his TV franchise.

So, with Special Ops: Lioness airing on Paramount+ now, we’ve put together a list of all the movies and TV shows in Taylor Sheridan’s filmography. We’ve excluded his acting credits, as they’re mostly bit roles with the exception of David Hale in Sons of Anarchy and Travis Wheatley in Yellowstone.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

Taylor Sheridan movies

Below, we’ve listed all of the movies from Taylor Sheridan and a bit of information about them; whether he wrote and/or directed them, what they’re about, and where you can watch stream them.

Vile (2011)

Vile is technically Taylor Sheridan’s directorial debut – despite him not considering it so – and unlike the rest of his oeuvre, it’s an extraordinarily brutal, torture-porn horror movie. It follows a group of people who are kidnapped and most inflict torturous pain on each other in order to escape.

Article continues after ad

He told Rotten Tomatoes in 2017: “I would say [Wind River] is my feature debut. A friend of mine raised — I don’t know what he raised — $20,000 or something, and cast his buddies, and wrote this bad horror movie, that I told him not to direct.

“He was going to direct it and produce it, and he started and freaked out, and called and said, ‘Can you help me?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll try.’ I kind of kept the ship pointed straight, and they went off and edited, and did what they did.

Article continues after ad

“I think it’s generous to call me the director. I think he was trying to say thank you, in some way. It was an excellent opportunity to point a camera and learn some lessons that actually benefited me on Wind River.”

Where to stream: Fubo TV and on-demand

Sicario (2015)

Lionsgate

Sicario, written by Taylor Sheridan, is an all-star crime thriller directed by Denis Villeneuve. It follows Emily Blunt’s FBI agent who’s recruited by a government task force to flush out Mexican drug lords operating at the US border.

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: Tubi and on-demand

Hell or High Water (2016)

Lionsgate

Hell or High Water, written by Taylor Sheridan, is a neo-Western heist drama directed by David Mackenzie. The story revolves around two brothers (played by Chris Pine and Ben Foster) who rob banks in an effort to save their family ranch, all while being pursued by two Texas Rangers (Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham).

Where to stream: Hulu and on-demand

Wind River (2017)

The Weinstein Company

Wind River is written and directed by Taylor Sheridan. The thriller follows two agents’ (Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen) efforts to solve a brutal murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: Freevee and on-demand

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Lionsgate

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is written and helmed by Taylor Sheridan, who took on directing duties after Denis Villeneuve opted not to return for the sequel. Blunt didn’t return, with the film instead focusing on Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro’s characters amid drug cartels smuggling terrorists across the border.

Where to stream: Hulu and on-demand

Without Remorse (2021)

Prime Video

Taylor Sheridan was tapped by Paramount to rewrite Without Remorse, Michael B. Jordan’s debut as John Clark in the Tom Clancy cinematic universe.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with CinemaBlend, director Stefano Sollima explained how Sheridan’s contributions impacted the movie. “I mean, it changed a lot because when I came on board, we had a script that was written by Shawn Ryan. Do you remember, the creator of The Shield, and it was written in the early ’90s,” he said.

“So, I mean, of course I pitched my vision that was pretty radical because I wanted to modernize the story. And, of course, it wasn’t easy. And then I already worked with Taylor Sheridan and I knew that he was the perfect writer because we share… we have a lot of we have a common taste in how to pay attention to the psychological evolution of a character and to be really accurate in the geopolitical description. So we changed it a lot, and our story it’s different from the book.”

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: Prime Video and on-demand

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Warner Bros.

Those Who Wish Me Dead marked Taylor Sheridan’s second movie as a writer-director, starring Angelina Jolie as a smokejumper who helps a young boy flee from assassins who killed his father.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Where to stream: Max and on-demand

Taylor Sheridan TV shows

Below, you can find Taylor Sheridan’s TV shows, all of which he created. We’ve also included where you can watch and stream them.

Yellowstone (2018 – present)

Paramount

Yellowstone is easily the biggest TV show of Taylor Sheridan’s career, premiering in 2018 and becoming the unlikely launchpad for a Western franchise. It primarily follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the patriarch of a powerful rancher family in Montana, and the drama that threatens to engulf them.

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: Paramount+ and on-demand

The Last Cowboy (2019 – present)

Unlike his other TV shows, The Last Cowboy is a reality series created by Taylor Sheridan, chronicling the elite Western competition of horse reining.

Here’s the official description: “Eight men and women face off against one another as they guide their horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops. Sheridan ups the ante as he launches the ‘Run for a Million,’ which is an arena-based reining competition with a prize worth $1 million that takes place at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center in Las Vegas. Fans of horse competitions get an inside look at the daily lives of these horsemen as they train and make preparations for the big event which will close out the series. Only one champion can come out on top to claim the $1 million prize.”

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: Paramount+ and on-demand

Mayor of Kingstown (2021 – present)

Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown, created by Taylor Sheridan alongside Hugh Dillon, first premiered in 2021. It stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, a former inmate of the titular Michigan town’s prison who becomes its unofficial “mayor”, brokering peace and deals between criminals and cops.

Where to stream: Paramount+ and on-demand

1883 (2021)

Paramount+

1883 is the first of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequels, following the Dutton family as they flee poverty and travel from Texas through the Great Plains to find a new life in Montana.

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: Paramount+ and on-demand

Tulsa King (2022 – present)

Paramount+

While not its showrunner, Tulsa King was created by Taylor Sheridan. The series follows Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a mafia capo who emerges from prison after a 25-year sentence and heads to Tulsa to build a new crew.

Where to stream: Paramount+ and on-demand

1923 (2022 – present)

Paramount+

1923 is Taylor Sheridan’s second Yellowstone spinoff, catching up with the Duttons in the early 20th century, pitting them against Western expansion, prohibition, and the Great Depression. It boasts an all-star cast, including Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: Paramount+ and on-demand

Special Ops: Lioness (2023 – present)

Paramount+

Special Ops: Lioness is Taylor Sheridan’s newest series, on which he serves as its creator and showrunner.

Said to be inspired by “an actual US Military program”, it “follows the life of Joe while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

“The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade and Byron Westfield, enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.”

Article continues after ad

Where to stream: Paramount+

You can also check out our other Yellowstone content below:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | Has Yellowstone been canceled? | 1883 Season 2 | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 cast | 1923 episodes | Will 1923 return? | Yellowstone cast | Yellowstone Season 6 | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Matthew McConaughey teases role

Most of Taylor Sheridan’s movies and TV shows are available to buy or rent digitally via Amazon Prime, which you can sign up for here. Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.