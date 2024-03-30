Solo Leveling Season 2: Release window, plot, and more

Solo Leveling just left us on an epic cliffhanger, with Sung Jinwoo saying the one word fans of the manwha have been waiting for — so when is Episode 13 coming out?

It’s safe to say Solo Leveling has firmly established itself as one of the best anime of 2024. The epic fight scenes and character psychological truly set it apart from a lot of other new anime shows. The response has been so strong, you could even count Solo Leveling alongside Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia as one of the biggest releases this year – not bad for a property just making the jump to the small screen.

With all that said, when is Solo Leveling returning? Was that all of the first season? You can find out everything below!

Solo Leveling Season 2 release window

Solo Leveling Season 2 is currently set to arrive in late 2024. It was announced by Crunchyroll on March 30, 2024, and October and November is expected to be the release window.

This was confirmed by D&C Media, the company that published the Solo Leveling webtoon, in an interview from January 2024. As of now, that’s still the plan, but delays are common in anime, so watch this space.

Solo Leveling Season 2 plot

After Sung Jinwoo becomes the Shadow Monarch in Episode 12, Solo Leveling Episode 13 will start the Red Gate Arc, where a dungeon is made much more difficult due to the gate behind closing after humans pass through.

Once that’s done, the Dungeon Castle Arc is next, but explaining any further would be spoiling everything. Needless to say Sung Jinwoo continues to evolve, and so do the challenges he’s met with.

How many episodes will be in Solo Leveling Season 2?

Solo Leveling Season 2 is expected last 13 episodes. This is because it’s part of a 25 episode commission by Aniplex. Technically, it’s the second half of the first season in Japan, but Crunchyroll is simplifying everything by just calling it Season 2.

Anime seasons are commonly split into parts, the most famous recent example being the numerous cours in Attack on Titan’s last season. There are 200 chapters of the webtoon to adapt, and Solo Leveling has only covered 45 so far, so plenty more to go!

While we await more updates, check out our list of the best Isekai anime and the best anime like Solo Leveling for ways to keep yourself entertained.