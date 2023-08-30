New documentaries & true crime September 2023: Netflix, Hulu, Prime & more

For all you lovers of non-fiction content, here’s our monthly roundup of all the true crime and documentary series and films coming out in September 2023, from Netflix and Prime Video to Hulu, Disney Plus, Max, and more.

The scripted world of big and small screen content is in crisis right now, with America’s actors and writers striking for fairer pay and regulation on AI in the streaming world. While this may mean many of your favorite TV shows and movies will be halted for the time being, it’s a different story for documentaries.

This year has seen some poignant entries to the genre so far, whether that be The Curious Case of Natalia Grace shocking viewers with its stranger-than-fiction tale or the Depp v Heard series providing a hindsight perspective on the trial that shook the world.

While Netflix continues to dominate the true crime arena, all of the streaming platforms have something unique to offer, with plenty of real-life stories and shows coming out in September 2023. So, here’s a rundown of all the documentary films and shows to mark in your calendar over the next month.

Top documentary & true crime picks for September 2023

Scouts Honor (Netflix) – September 6

Set to be one of the most shocking exposés of the year, Scouts Honor is an investigative deep dive into how the Boys Scouts of American attempted to cover up one of history’s most horrific child sex abuse scandals. As per its logline: “Survivors, whistleblowers, and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America’s decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.”

Rosa Peral’s Tapes (Netflix) – September 8

In this true crime documentary, former police officer Rosa Peral gives her first interview from prison after she was convicted of murdering her partner with the help of an ex-lover. While the incident was well documented as it unfolded, this film will shed new light on the case with input from the woman at the center of it.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 (Hulu) – September 13

Even viewers who don’t love soccer will find something to love with Welcome to Wrexam, which documents Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they partner up to buy Wrexham AFC – a struggling team in the National League and the oldest pro football club in Wales. It’s funny, it’s touching, and it’s got a whole lot of heart, with Season 2 of the docu-series set to continue their journey.

Superpower (Paramount+) – September 18

A documentary film co-directed by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman, Superpower is about Ukraine’s fight to maintain freedom from Russia. It is described as “a heart-wrenching glimpse into a country fighting for its freedom,” featuring a series of intimate interviews carried out by Penn with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over seven trips made in the past two years.

Who Killed Jill Dando? (Netflix) – September 26

The case of Jill Dando shocked the British public when the broadcasting legend was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in 1999. This three-part docu-series explores the murder, and how despite being one of the biggest homicide investigations in UK history, it remains unsolved. As described by Netflix, viewers will be taken “through the twists and the turns of a true crime mystery as her family, friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers wrestle with the question: Who Killed Jill Dando?”

New documentaries & true crime September 2023: Full list

Here are all the documentary series and films hitting Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Hulu, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Apple TV, and Peacock in September 2023:

Netflix

September 6

Scouts Honor

Predators

September 8

Rosa Peral’s Tapes

Spy Ops

September 13

Wrestlers

September 15

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 7

September 19

The Saint of Second Chances

September 26

Who Killed Jill Dando?

September 27

Encounters

September 28

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

TBA

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso

Vasco Rossi: Living It

Amazon Prime Video

September 5

One Shot: Overtime Elite

September 12

Kelce

September 26

The Fake Sheikh

Max

September 4

Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1 (2023)

September 5

See It Loud: The History of Black Television

September 6

Crime Scene Confidential, Season 2

September 7

Does Murder Sleep?

September 13

Donyale Luna: Supermodel

September 26

Savior Complex

September 27

Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3

Hulu

September 6

Never Let Him Go

September 13

Welcome to Wrexham Season 2

Disney+

September 13

Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory

September 13

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

September 20

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion

September 29

Marvel Studios Legends, Loki,

Paramount+

September 12

Football Must Go On

September 18

Superpower

September 22

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Apple TV

September 20

The Super Models

Peacock

September 2

Dateline, Season 31 (New Episode)

September 5

Snapped

September 9

Dateline, Season 31 (New Episode)

September 12

Killer Relationships with Faith Jenkins

Snapped, Season 32 (New Episode)

September 16

Dateline, Season 31 (New Episode)

September 19

Snapped, Season 32 (New Episode)

September 23

Dateline, Season 31 (New Episode)

September 26

Snapped, Season 32 (New Episode)

September 30

Dateline, Season 32 (New Episode)

That’s everything we know about the new documentaries and true crime coming to streaming in September 2023. Check out our other documentaries coverage below:

