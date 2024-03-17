Demon Slayer Season 4: Release date, trailer, plot, and more

Demon Slayer Season 4: Release date, trailer, plot, and moreCrunchyroll
We’re about to rejoin Tanjiro for more demon hunting in Demon Slayer Season 4, as the epic anime continues into the Hashira Training Arc.
One of the most popular anime ever, Demon Slayer has given us three seasons of engrossing adventures as the protagonist Tanjiro kills demons and journeys across early 1900s Japan. Spurred on by the possession of his sister Nezuko, Tanjiro discovers an entire network of warriors dedicated to killing these monstrous entities, plunging him deeper into the ongoing war to save mankind.
Besides the first three seasons, we’ve had one proper anime movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which is currently the highest-grossing movie ever in Japan. For Demon Slayer Season 4, Toho, Aniplex, and Ufotable have decided to have the best of both worlds by providing a compilation film, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, as well as more episodes of one of the best anime shows on Netflix.
How does that work? We can explain, and tell you everything else about Demon Slayer Season 4 while we're at it.
Demon Slayer Season 4 release date
Demon Slayer Season 4 will premiere on May 12, 2024, and new episodes will be available on Crunchyroll in the US and UK.
Fans had a chance to see the first episode of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc in theaters on Friday, February 23, 2024, in the compilation film Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training. Now, we only have a couple of months to wait before we get to see the rest of the season!
Previous seasons of Demon Slayer started in April, and that release window provided ample time for the new film to run its course in cinemas around the world — particularly in Japan, where it set box office records.
Is Demon Slayer Season 4 a movie?
Demon Slayer Season 4 is not a movie. However, leading into the new season, we got the last episode of the Swordsmith Arc and the first episode of the Hashira Training Arc stitched together for a theatrical event known as a ‘compilation film’.
Demon Slayer has done this before, with Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village in 2023, which combined episodes from the Entertainment District Arc and the Swordsmith Village Arc. The film creates a big stir — fans can see the opening episode on the biggest screen possible, and the shortly after the compilation movie opens, the season starts airing weekly as normal.
Demon Slayer Season 4 cast
All the regular voices are expected to return for Demon Slayer Season 4 in both Japanese and English. Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitou, and Hiro Shimono have become synonymous with Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Zenitsu, alongside all the other regulars, and that won’t be changing any time soon.
The Japanese Demon Slayer Season 4 cast:
- Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae
- Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kitô
- Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
- Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono
- Muzan Kibutsuji – Toshihiko Seki
- Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Toshiyuki Morikawa
- Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai
- Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa
- Muichiro Tokito – Kengo Kawanishi
The English Demon Slayer Season 4 cast:
- Tanjiro Kamado – Zack Aguilar
- Nezuko Kamado – Abby Trott
- Inosuke Hashibira – Bryce Papenbrook
- Zenitsu Agatsuma – Aleks Le
- Muzan Kibutsuji – Greg Chun
- Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Matt Mercer
- Giyu Tomioka – Johnny Yong Bosch
- Mitsuri Kanroji – Kira Buckland
- Muichiro Tokito – Griffin Burns
Demon Slayer Season 4 plot
Tanjiro begins working towards becoming a Hashira in Demon Slayer Season 4. That’s a high rank within the Demon Slayer Corps, and requires an incredible amount of hard work. He does this by working with Himejima, a hard-nosed Hashira who tests Tanjiro to his limits.
Of course, you can expect plenty more surprises than just some training montages, but that’d be spoilers. Carrying on the manga, Demon Slayer Season 4 is adapting chapters 128-136. That’s the entire Hashira Training Arc, and is covered in Volumes 15 and 16 if you’re reading the collected editions.
Demon Slayer Season 4 trailer
Demon Slayer Season 4’s full trailer was released in March 2024, showing Tanjiro being pushed to his limited training to be a Hashira.
Before this, all we had were teasers for the To The Hashira Training compilation film. They didn’g give much away, other than the fact we’re in for some of Tanjiro’s most intense tribulations to date.
Where to watch Demon Slayer Season 4
You can watch Demon Slayer Season 4 on Crunchyroll in the US and UK. Likewise, fans in both territories can watch Demon Slayer on Netflix, however the release is likely to be delayed, similar to Season 3, and probably won’t arrive on the service until later in 2024.
