Demon Slayer Season 4: Release date, trailer, plot, and more

We’re about to rejoin Tanjiro for more demon hunting in Demon Slayer Season 4, as the epic anime continues into the Hashira Training Arc.

One of the most popular anime ever, Demon Slayer has given us three seasons of engrossing adventures as the protagonist Tanjiro kills demons and journeys across early 1900s Japan. Spurred on by the possession of his sister Nezuko, Tanjiro discovers an entire network of warriors dedicated to killing these monstrous entities, plunging him deeper into the ongoing war to save mankind.

Besides the first three seasons, we’ve had one proper anime movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which is currently the highest-grossing movie ever in Japan. For Demon Slayer Season 4, Toho, Aniplex, and Ufotable have decided to have the best of both worlds by providing a compilation film, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, as well as more episodes of one of the best anime shows on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How does that work? We can explain, and tell you everything else about Demon Slayer Season 4 while we’re at it. We have a list of the best anime shows to watch if you love Demon Slayer, too, if you already have all the info need!

Demon Slayer Season 4 will premiere on May 12, 2024, and new episodes will be available on Crunchyroll in the US and UK.

Fans had a chance to see the first episode of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc in theaters on Friday, February 23, 2024, in the compilation film Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training. Now, we only have a couple of months to wait before we get to see the rest of the season!

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

Previous seasons of Demon Slayer started in April, and that release window provided ample time for the new film to run its course in cinemas around the world — particularly in Japan, where it set box office records.

Article continues after ad

Is Demon Slayer Season 4 a movie?

Demon Slayer Season 4 is not a movie. However, leading into the new season, we got the last episode of the Swordsmith Arc and the first episode of the Hashira Training Arc stitched together for a theatrical event known as a ‘compilation film’.

Demon Slayer has done this before, with Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village in 2023, which combined episodes from the Entertainment District Arc and the Swordsmith Village Arc. The film creates a big stir — fans can see the opening episode on the biggest screen possible, and the shortly after the compilation movie opens, the season starts airing weekly as normal.

Article continues after ad

Demon Slayer Season 4 cast

All the regular voices are expected to return for Demon Slayer Season 4 in both Japanese and English. Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitou, and Hiro Shimono have become synonymous with Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Zenitsu, alongside all the other regulars, and that won’t be changing any time soon.

Crunchyroll

The Japanese Demon Slayer Season 4 cast:

Article continues after ad

Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae

Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kitô

Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono

Muzan Kibutsuji – Toshihiko Seki

Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Toshiyuki Morikawa

Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai

Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa

Muichiro Tokito – Kengo Kawanishi

The English Demon Slayer Season 4 cast:

Tanjiro Kamado – Zack Aguilar

Nezuko Kamado – Abby Trott

Inosuke Hashibira – Bryce Papenbrook

Zenitsu Agatsuma – Aleks Le

Muzan Kibutsuji – Greg Chun

Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Matt Mercer

Giyu Tomioka – Johnny Yong Bosch

Mitsuri Kanroji – Kira Buckland

Muichiro Tokito – Griffin Burns

Demon Slayer Season 4 plot

Tanjiro begins working towards becoming a Hashira in Demon Slayer Season 4. That’s a high rank within the Demon Slayer Corps, and requires an incredible amount of hard work. He does this by working with Himejima, a hard-nosed Hashira who tests Tanjiro to his limits.

Article continues after ad

Of course, you can expect plenty more surprises than just some training montages, but that’d be spoilers. Carrying on the manga, Demon Slayer Season 4 is adapting chapters 128-136. That’s the entire Hashira Training Arc, and is covered in Volumes 15 and 16 if you’re reading the collected editions.

Demon Slayer Season 4 trailer

Demon Slayer Season 4’s full trailer was released in March 2024, showing Tanjiro being pushed to his limited training to be a Hashira.

Before this, all we had were teasers for the To The Hashira Training compilation film. They didn’g give much away, other than the fact we’re in for some of Tanjiro’s most intense tribulations to date.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to watch Demon Slayer Season 4

You can watch Demon Slayer Season 4 on Crunchyroll in the US and UK. Likewise, fans in both territories can watch Demon Slayer on Netflix, however the release is likely to be delayed, similar to Season 3, and probably won’t arrive on the service until later in 2024.

For more great anime, we have a list of the best anime movies on Netflix, and you should check out our guides to Black Butler season 4 and Berserk Chapter 376.