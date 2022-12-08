Doctor Who Season 14: Release date window, trailer, cast, plot, more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Doctor Who Season 14, with Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor, is on its way, so here’s everything we know about it, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

If Doctor Who has taught us anything, it’s that the only constant is change. The classic BBC series – which is now heading onto Disney+ in the US for this upcoming season – is known for how the Doctor changes; not just in the actor that plays them, but in the companions they have.

This means that when a new season comes along, the series may have a new showrunner, a new companion, and of course, a new Doctor. It can be quite hard to keep track of it all.

So for those not in the know, here’s everything we know about Doctor Who Season 14 so far…

As of writing, there is no confirmed release date for Season 14 of Doctor Who – however, it’s likely the it will arrive in 2024, following the 60th anniversary special next year.

Jodie Whittaker’s time as the Doctor has ended, and it’s going to be another year until the Tardis appears on our screens again. We still have the 60th anniversary in November 2023, which will star David Tennant in a return to his iconic role and also introduce Gatwa’s Doctor.

Filming has also begun on Doctor Who Season 14, with Dylan Holmes Williams, who earlier helmed episodes of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, directing the first episode.

This likely means that the series will be coming shortly after the 60th anniversary, sometime in 2024.

Furthermore, showrunner Russel T. Davies – who is returning from his time with the 9th and 10th Doctors – has revealed that Doctor Who will be resuming annually, with no gap years in between seasons, meaning more Doctor Who goodness than we’ve gotten in a long while.

Doctor Who Season 14 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Sadly, as filming has only just begun, there is no official trailer for Doctor Who Season 14 – but there is a teaser for the anniversary special featuring Gatwa, which you check out below:

Also, while you may think that the teaser clip and image of Gatwa’s Doctor is promotion enough, reportedly the background of his scene is actually fake, and he will be somewhere else entirely in the actual show. Mysterious!

Doctor Who Season 14 cast: Who is starring in the next season?

So far, only two cast members have been confirmed for Doctor Who Season 14, and these are:

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s companion

Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, whereas Gibson recently won an award for her performance as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street.

Both cast members were announced on social media, with clever emojis hinting at their reveal.

Gibson was also revealed during the BBC charity show, Children in Need, where she popped out of a Tardis onstage.

After Gatwa’s casting was revealed to the world, he said: “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited, and of course a little bit scared.

“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavor my utmost to do the same.”

Reacting to her casting, Gibson said (as per Digital Spy): “Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor’s companion.

“It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side – I just can’t wait to get started.”

No doubt there will be more cast members of the series, and likely there will be some celebrity guest stars, similarly to Steven Fry or Kylie Minogue’s appearances. But only time will tell.

Doctor Who Season 14 plot: What will happen next season?

While we can gather that Season 14 will follow the regular premise of the show – that being a regenerative Time Lord travelling around time and space with a companion while saving the universe here and there – there is currently no confirmed plot for Doctor Who Season 14.

The series will likely address the Doctor’s previous regeneration, as we can expect that Tennant will transition into Gatwa during the 60th anniversary special.

We do know that Season 14 will consist of eight episodes, along with a Christmas special. While this is a fewer number of episodes than seasons usually get, a return to the Christmas Special will no doubt excite many fans of the show. As Russel T Davies told Doctor Who magazine, “Okay, that’s fewer episodes than the last full season. But give us time. We have plans, and that’s a promise!”

This article will be updated when we learn more.

That’s everything we know about Doctor Who Season 14. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs:

