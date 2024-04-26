Netflix’s The Witcher franchise falls apart before Season 4’s release

The Witcher franchise has gone through some major changes since Liam Hemsworth’s taking of the mantle for Season 4 — but it’s not over as new updates have reportedly axed spinoff projects.

The success of The Witcher Season 4 weighs heavy on Netflix and the cast since Henry Cavill’s departure of Geralt of Rivia. While the cast has welcomed Hemsworth and his new physique with open arms, some fans still aren’t convinced. Ahead of The Witcher officially being announced for Season 5 and its final season, sad news comes from the Continent.

According to Redanian Intelligence, The Rats spinoff series and an untitled animated children’s show are no longer happening. The Rats spinoff was originally announced in late 2022. It would serve as a backstory to the character introduced during the final episode of Season 3.

The group of renegades plays a key role in Ciri’s storyline when she separates herself from Geralt. It becomes the first time she’s able to be free of her heroic fate. Some fans weren’t too happy with the spinoff due to the Rat’s book description of being murderers and committing assaults.

The Witcher writer Hailey Hall and director Mairzee Almas were in charge of the series and began filming in early May 2023. But it quickly wrapped up in June. Speculation suggests Netflix had seen the first two episodes that were edited of The Rats and decided not to go ahead with a full season.

So what happens to the filmed footage remains to be seen. It may be that the scenes will be used as flashbacks in The Witcher Season 4 as a way of explaining where Ciri has been. As well as her likely changed outlook and demeanor.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is also reported to be the last spinoff animated series. This means the children’s animated series won’t likely see the light of day.

The Witcher Season 4 will premiere on Netflix, and you can catch up on other series to stream this month.