Best TV shows in March: What to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus & more

Tired of wasting time trying to find new TV shows to watch? We’ve got you covered with our rundown of all the new and returning small screen stories to watch on streaming services in March 2024.

Across streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Hulu, there are so many different TV shows you could dive into—perhaps too many, actually.

But, whether it’s new TV shows you’re after, or the latest season of your all-time favorite, we’ve made your life a lot easier by compiling all the best content coming to the various streamers this month.

Article continues after ad

From crime shows and sports documentaries on Netflix, to classic superhero cartoons on Disney Plus, and cowboy content from Paramount Plus, here are all the options for what to watch in March 2024, with an array of new and returning TV shows on various streaming services.

TV shows to watch on Netflix this month

Netflix

Here are all the new TV shows and returning seasons dropping on Netflix in March 2024:

Article continues after ad

Blood and Water Season 4 (March 1)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 (March 1)

Hot Wheels: Let’s Race (March 4)

Full Swing Season 2 (March 6)

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping (March 6)

The Gentlemen (March 7)

Blown Away Season 4 (March 8)

Sunderland Til I Die Season 3 (March 11)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4 (March 12)

Girls5Eva Season 3 (March 14)

Chicken Nugget (March 15)

Young Royals (March 18)

3 Body Problem (March 21)

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 9 (March 25)

Our personal highlight is The Gentlemen (yes, the spinoff of the Guy Ritchie movie). In our review of the series, we described it as a “banger,” which should tell you all you need to know.

If sporting docuseries are your thing, Full Swing Season 2 is the one to watch—here’s hoping there’ll be a Season 3, too. Meanwhile, fans of K-Drama on Netflix simply have to check out Chicken Nugget, for the incredible concept alone.

Article continues after ad

What to watch on Disney Plus this month

Disney+

Here are all the new TV shows to watch on Disney Plus in March 2024:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (new episodes every Wednesday)

X-Men ’97 (premieres March 20, new episodes weekly)

Renegade Nell (March 29)

No prizes for guessing what the big new release from the House of Mouse is this month: we are super stoked to catch X-Men ’97 and feel that sweet hit of nostalgia.

What to watch on Prime Video this month

Here are all the new TV shows to watch on Prime Video in March 2024:

Prime Video

Boat Story Season 1 (March 12)

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 (March 14)

Yes, Mark Grayson is finally back after that pesky Invincible Season 2 delay. Judging by our review of this latest instalment, the time away has not dampened the fun of this incredible show.

Article continues after ad

TV shows streaming on Paramount Plus this month

Here are all the new TV shows and returning seasons dropping on Paramount Plus in March 2024:

Article continues after ad

Paramount Television Studios

Never Seen Again Season 5 (March 12)

The Last Cowboy Season 4 (March 20)

If you’re tired of waiting for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 and need your cowboy fix, the latest from Taylor Sheridan’s reality TV show, The Last Cowboy, should satisfy those cravings.

TV shows streaming on Hulu this month

Here are all the new TV shows and seasons dropping on Hulu in March 2024:

ABC

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 (March 6)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 (premieres March 15)

Station 19 Season 7 (premieres March 15)

What to watch on Max this month

Here are all the new TV shows to watch on Max in March 2024:

The Regime (March 3)

Tiny Toons Looniversity Season 2A (March 8)

The Girls on the Bus (March 14)

Mean Girl Murders Season 2 (March 25)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (March 29)

What to watch on Apple TV Plus this month

Here are all the new TV shows to watch on Apple TV Plus in March 2024:

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin Season 1 (March 1)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy Season 2 (March 8)

Manhunt (March 15)

Palm Royale Season 1 (March 20)

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2 (March 29)

That’s all on the best TV shows to watch on streaming in March 2024. While you’re here, check out our guide to the best new movies to stream this month, or dive into all the new documentaries and true crime available. You can also look further ahead and get excited about great shows like The Bear Season 3 and Doctor Who Season 14.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.