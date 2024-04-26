Lawyer explains why Baby Reindeer fans need to stop searching for real Martha

Baby Reindeer fans have been trying to uncover the identity of Richard Gadd’s stalker — but according to a lawyer, trying to expose the real Martha could be a mistake.

Gadd’s Netflix series chronicles his real-life stalking ordeal via Donny (also played by Gadd), a barman who makes the first of several big mistakes: he gives Martha (Jessica Gunning) a free cup of tea in Baby Reindeer, beginning a year-long obsession that affects every aspect of life.

Amid Baby Reindeer’s incredible success, people have been hunting for the real-life people behind the story. The creator was recently forced to ask viewers to stop speculating, coming after people accused Sean Foley of being the real Darrien (played by Tom Goodman-Hill) — which is completely untrue.

Internet sleuthing can be contagious — but according to Mark Woloshak, the head of litigation at Howells Solicitors, fans should be aware of the consequences.

“Seeking out and potentially naming individuals involved in a case, especially if they turn out to be the wrong person, carries significant legal and ethical implications,” he explained.

“In the case of Baby Reindeer, where real-life events are portrayed, it is important to recognize the delicate balance the program makers are treading between storytelling and real-world consequences.

“The portrayal of characters in a fictionalized drama should not result in people seeking to ascertain who the individuals portrayed in that drama are based upon. The frenzy surrounding the attempt to uncover the real identities of individuals depicted in Baby Reindeer would not only cause unwarranted harm to anyone wrongly identified but could also undermine the privacy and safety of individuals who may have no connection to the events portrayed.”

Woloshak warned that those who’ve been falsely accused may have grounds for compensation — and it could be a big payout if their lives have been affected by the allegations.

“The damage caused by false accusations and online harassment can extend beyond legal remedies, affecting individuals’ personal and professional lives irreparably,” he continued.

“In light of these considerations, it is imperative for viewers and the public alike to respect the boundaries between fiction and reality, and to approach discussions surrounding true-life events with sensitivity and caution. Ultimately, the pursuit of truth should never come at the expense of innocent individuals’ well-being and rights.”

One woman widely accused of being Gadd’s real stalker has since spoken out, arguing that she’s the “victim” and claiming to have received death threats since its release.

