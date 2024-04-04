Invincible Season 3: Everything we know

The wait is on Invincible Season 3 — so here’s everything we know so far, from any release date updates to plot speculation, cast details, and more.

In 2021, Robert Kirkman’s superhero tome found a new, hungry audience with Invincible. The series has been an extraordinary success, carving its own place next to the MCU, DCU, and Prime Video’s The Boys (one could argue it’s even better than the rest).

Season 2 premiered in late 2023, two-and-a-half years after the first season. Fortunately, it lived up to the hype, but viewers were forced to wait again after just four episodes, with the second season split in half.

Part 2’s finale has just aired, and unless you’re still in denial about Episode 9, that means we’ve got another long wait ahead of us for Invincible Season 3. Don’t worry, it’s not too far away. (Spoilers for Season 2 to follow…)

Prime Video

Invincible Season 3 doesn’t have a release date right now, but it’s believed it’ll premiere sometime in 2025.

Season 3 was green-lit alongside the second season, and mercifully, the cast has already been hard at work recording lines for the next episodes.

Steven Yeun told Collider: “For us, we know that this big break was not fun. We’ve been working hard to get a lot of backlog done. We wanna time this animation thing appropriately. So, yeah, we’ve been working. We’re banking episodes, we know what’s going on.”

Don’t expect another massive gap between Season 2 and Season 3 — but don’t expect it too soon. Animation takes time, and while Kirkman is aiming to produce a new season each year, things may not go entirely to plan.

“That is the goal. The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe. It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We’re still trying to figure that out,” he said.

Progress on the third season is well underway, with producer Simon Racioppa telling The Direct that it’s “coming along great.” A 2025 release date seems most likely; Season 1 premiered in March 2021, so perhaps a similar Spring window could be used in future seasons.

Invincible Season 3 cast and characters

Prime Video

The Invincible Season 3 cast is expected to include:

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible

J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve

Walton Goggins as Cecil

Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

Clancy Brown as General Kregg

Shantel VanSanten as Anissa

It’s safe to assume the Guardians of the Globe will reprise their roles too, so Jason Mantzoukas as Rex, Grey DeLisle as Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl, Ross Marquand and Zachary Quinto as Rudy/Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Jay Pharaoh as Bulletproof, and Ben Schwartz as Shapesmith.

Marquand will almost certainly return as the Immortal after Season 2’s big twist: Dupli-Kate is alive and well, so expect to hear Malese Jow back in the role.

Racioppa also told Covered Geekly that Oliver, Mark’s baby brother, will have a voice actor in Season 3. “Hopefully, you won’t have to wait too crazy long to hear them, but yes that’s all done! We have a great Oliver! I’m looking forward to sharing them with you,” he said.

Sterling K. Brown’s Angstrom Levy seemed to meet his bloody end in Episode 8 — but if the show stays true to the comics, there’s a chance we could see him again.

As for other characters, two Viltrumites are expected to make their debut: Conquest and Thragg. We won’t go into too many details about who they are, but know this: you should be very afraid of their arrival.

In 2021, Kirkman even teased that he had “the perfect actor” in mind for Conquest, but he didn’t reveal a name. As for Thragg, many fans suspect Jeffrey Dean Morgan is taking on the role after The Walking Dead star shared a photo on Instagram of him reading Compendiums 1 and 2 of Invincible.

Kirkman also said: “I wouldn’t want to spoil anything for future seasons. Jeffrey’s on a very long list of Walking Dead actors that I would love to work with again… it’s just a matter of finding the right role for them, so when the right one emerges for Jeffrey, hopefully you’ll see him in Invincible. But it’s not something I could talk about yet even if I wanted to.”

Invincible Season 3 plot

Prime Video

Invincible hasn’t confirmed any official Season 3 plot details — but going off the comics and the Season 2 finale, there’s a few things you should expect to see.

Firstly, Allen tracked down Omni-Man in the Viltrumite prison. Again, we won’t go into too any specific spoilers from the comics, but some sort of escape (perhaps with the help of an old foe… okay we’ve already said too much!) seems like it’s on the cards.

“Sometimes it feels like we almost lose track of Nolan, or lose focus on that character. And then, we come back and get a big dose of it, but to me, it never feels like we’re getting too much… there will be more Nolan in the future, but it’ll continue to sort of wax and wane,” J.K. Simmons teased to Screen Rant.

Mark will also have to wrestle with what Eve (the one from the future) told him after his fight with Levy, and there’s also the small matter of his blue suit, heavily teased by Season 2’s shattering titles.

Racioppa teased: “Half the fun of season 3 is like, ‘Oh my God, we have to deal with all the stuff that happened in Season 2.’ All the ramifications of that, all of the reverberations of that, all the trauma from that. How does that change our characters going forward? So, that’s really fun because we have these new challenges for our characters in season 3. How do we keep all the previous seasons still relevant and in our minds and in our character’s minds when we go forward? So that’s super fun and exciting.

“We want our characters to keep on evolving, we want our world to keep on evolving, we want things to change, but still feel real. That stuff is, you know, it’s great. Like, we have a great writers room. We all sit down, we all go through all that stuff. We talk about how that would change our characters and how they would feel differently. And then, of course, we still want to make it a big, exciting superhero show. So it’s like blending all that stuff together as hopefully what gets us a really great season.”

Is there an Invincible Season 3 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Invincible Season 3 right now.

The second season has just aired its finale, so we’ll likely be waiting a while for any new footage — but rest assured, as soon as it drops online, you’ll be able to find it here.

How to watch Invincible

Invincible Seasons 1-2 are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. It’s not available on any other platform, nor can it be purchased or rented digitally, or bought on DVD or Blu-ray.

In the meantime, you can check out all of our Season 2 recaps below, and find out what other new TV shows you should be streaming in April.

Episode 1 recap | Episode 2 recap | Episode 3 recap | Episode 4 recap | Episode 5 recap | Episode 6 recap | Episode 7 recap | Episode 8 recap | Is there an Episode 9?

