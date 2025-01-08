Reacher Season 3: Cast, plot, & more

Reacher Season 2 was another success story for Prime Video, so you might wonder what’s next. Here’s everything about Season 3, including cast and plot details.

Reacher Season 2 was a worthy follow-up to its predecessor, serving up another thrilling cast for ex-army nomad Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) to solve.

Season 2 boasted a great cast, mystery, romance, and – best of all – bone-crunching brawls, as Lee Child’s hulking hero investigated a conspiracy against his old team, the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit.

After Reacher meted justice on Season 2’s baddies, we’re eager for more. So read on to find out everything we know about Season 3, including cast and plot details.

Reacher Season 3 hits Amazon Prime Video on February 20, 2025.

Filming on the next third chapter started in December 2023, with Ritchson telling Jimmy Fallon back in February 2024: “We’re nearing completion of Season 3.”

The series’ Season 3 release date was finally confirmed back in December of 2024, alongside a teaser trailer that had fans in awe over Reacher’s massive new nemesis.

Reacher Season 3 cast

Alan Ritchson will star as the titular hero once more in Reacher Season 3.

The following cast members are confirmed for Reacher Season 3:

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck

Sonya Cassidy as Sarah Duffy

Brian Tee as Quinn

Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck

Roberto Montesino as Guillermo Villanueva

Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot

Olivier Richters as Paulie

Prime Video

Ritchson’s involvement was confirmed from the beginning, however, Sten’s return wasn’t announced until January 24, 2024. Even so, the announcement was hardly a surprise, given Neagley is a recurring character in both the show and the Jack Reacher books it’s based on.

In February, it was revealed that Anthony Michael Hall (The Dark Knight) and Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49) had joined the Reacher Season 3 cast as Zachary Beck and Sarah Duffy, respectively.

Duffy is set to be a tough-as-nails DEA agent whose mistake put her informant in trouble and short on time. Meanwhile, Beck is described as a successful businessman, a widower, and a father to his 20-year-old son.

Then, in March, four new actors were cast: Brian Tee (Expats); Johnny Berchtold (Gaslit); Roberto Montesino (Father Stu); and Daniel David Stewart (Catch-22).

Tee will play Quinn, said to be an intimidating figure who Reacher once investigated, while Berchtold is playing Beck’s son. Montesino’s Guillermo Villanueva is a DEA agent who is a mentor to Duffy, and Stewart’s Steven Elliot is described as a rookie DEA agent.

Paulie, a book character, will be played by Olivier Richters. He’s a 7’2″ actor and bodybuilder nicknamed ‘The Dutch Giant,’ so good luck, Reacher.

It’s also possible that other Season 1 and 2 cast members aside from Sten could appear in Season 3. After all, the second season squeezed in a one-episode comeback for Malcolm Goodwin’s Oscar Finlay.

Reacher Season 3 plot

Reacher Season 3’s plot is based on Persuader, Lee Child’s seventh Jack Reacher novel.

Penguin

This continues the show’s tradition of ignoring the Reacher books’ order, in terms of both in-universe chronology and real-world publication dates. Had Season 3 adhered to either, it would’ve adapted Book 12, Nothing to Lose, instead.

Regardless, Reacher Season 3 is based on Persuader. The synopsis for that book is as follows:

“Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. And with a burning desire to right wrongs – and rewrite his own agonizing past. DEA Susan Duffy is living for the future, knowing that she has made a terrible mistake by putting one of her own female agents into a death trap within a heavily guarded Maine mansion.

“Staging a brilliant ruse, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise. Trying to rescue an agent whose time is running out, Reacher enters a crime lord’s waterfront fortress. There he will find a world of secrecy and violence — and confront some unfinished business from his own past.”

It’s unclear how much of the above will apply to Reacher Season 3, although previous seasons have adapted their respective source material fairly faithfully. It certainly lines up with Amazon Studios’ logline for the series, which reads, “Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.”

That being said, Sten’s Neagley is confirmed to be returning, despite the fact that the character doesn’t appear in Persuader. So, we can expect some deviations from the source material.

Is there a Reacher Season 3 trailer?

The full trailer for Reacher Season 3 was finally released January 8, 2025, with the first three episodes releasing at one time.

The trailer sees Reacher faced with a nemesis he thought he’d killed years prior, and emphasizes his size rivalry with the massive Paulie. If the trailer is any indication Season 3 promises to have Reacher slam many, many baddies into various objects (and we’re sure each one knows what they did).

