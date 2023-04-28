Alita Battle Angel 2 talks are happening after Avatar 2 success

Avatar: The Way of Water may have paved the way for Alita: Battle Angel 2, with producer Jon Landau in talks with the original movie’s director and star about a sequel.

Alita: Battle Angel was a passion project for James Cameron. First announced in 2003, he was originally going to direct it, but it fell onto the backburner as he committed to Avatar throughout the noughties.

Robert Rodriguez eventually stepped in to direct the manga adaptation, with the film finally hitting cinemas in 2019. It was a modest success, grossing more than $400 million worldwide – making it Rodriguez’s highest-grossing movie – and earning positive reviews, as well as spawning a ravenous fanbase.

Three years on, the Alita army is still waiting on a sequel. Well, we have some good news: after Avatar 2 broke the box office, it may actually be happening.

Avatar 2 producer is working on Alita Battle Angel 2

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Jon Landau spoke about the success of Avatar: The Way of Water and development on the Alita sequel. “We’re working on it,” he said.

“I think what we’ve learned from Avatar is how much more facial nuance and subtlety that we can get into characters that we want to be emotional and emote that are humanoid.

“Alita would not have been possible, but for what we did on Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water would not be what it is but what we did for Alita. And now let’s put that back and give it back to Alita. We’re talking to Robert [Rodriguez] and talking to Rosa [Salazar] and all is good.”

One way or another, Alita 2 is happening – Cameron and Rodriguez have sworn a “blood oath” to make the sequel, and everyone in the cast is game to return.

“What I think the Alita Army should do is keep peppering our family now at Disney and [let them know] how important it is to have another Alita movie and hopefully we’ll venture there one day,” Landau earlier told CinemaBlend.

