Alita Battle Angel 2: Everything we know

Alita: Battle Angel’s sequel has been a point of contention for years, so here’s everything we know about it so far.

Alita: Battle Angel is something of a fascinating movie. Produced by James Cameron and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the three year old film isn’t universally loved, but it has gained somewhat of a cult following in recent years.

Thanks to an impressive box office haul prior to the pandemic – $405 million worldwide – its impressive style and large story have managed to make a slight mark on pop culture. However, the film didn’t do well enough initially to guarantee a sequel, much to the disappointment of the self-named “Alita Army.”

Article continues after ad

But now that’s set to change – in fact there’s been more and more talk about a potential Alita: Battle Angel 2. So here’s everything we know so far.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 release date – Is there a release date?

As of right now Alita: Battle Angel 2 is still up in the air, so naturally there is no official release date.

However, things seem optimistic for the sequel. Director Robert Rodriguez had always been open that Disney would be interested in building a franchise, stating, “I think anything is possible,” to Forbes in 2020.

Article continues after ad

Now, in a recent interview with Forbes, producer James Cameron explained that sequels are in development and will presumably take place in between his work on the other Avatar sequels: “And on Avatar, I’m working in Wellington and Los Angeles. And on the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I’ll be working in Austin, so it just didn’t make sense for us anymore.”

Alita: Battle Angel 2 cast – who would star in the movie?

Right now there is no confirmed cast for any Alita sequel, but we could perhaps expect these names to return:

Article continues after ad

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido

Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren

Mahershala Ali as Vector

Ed Skrein as Zapan

Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka

Keean Johnson as Hugo

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Tanji

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Alita: Battle Angel 2 plot – What will happen in the next movie?

There is currently no official plot for Alita 2, but it will likely continue to follow the plot of the first film, along with manga Gunnm (Battle Angel Alita, in English) by Yukito Kishiro, which the movies are based on.

Rodriguez, while not hinting at anything, revealed that Cameron had already outlined general storylines for Alita: Battle Angel 2. To Collider, he said: “[James Cameron] and I have been talking that we always wanted to do an ‘Alita’ sequel. He outlined, very thoroughly, a second and a third film, so there’s already material there.”

Article continues after ad

Alita: Battle Angel 2 trailer – Is there a trailer?

As the sequel is not yet in development, there is currently no promotional footage for an Alita: Battle Angel sequel.

For now, check out the trailer for the first movie, to remind yourself of what happened:

We will update this article upon any further information.

Alita: Battle Angel is currently available to stream on Disney+. Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Article continues after ad

You can check out some of our other TV & Movie hubs below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Indiana Jones 5 | Oppenheimer | Blue Beetle | The Night Agent Season 2