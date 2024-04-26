Wild X-Men ’97 theory ties potential Season 1 ending to Deadpool & Wolverine

A popular X-Men ’97 theory suggests that the Season 1 finale may somehow connect to the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds recently shared a new poster for Deadpool & Wolverine, which, of course, received a ton of responses from fans excited about the film.

X-Men ’97’s Executive Producer, Beau DeMayo, chimed in as well, with a reply that managed to raise eyebrows. “Passing you the baton @VancityReynolds. In the words of Ru…,” DeMayo wrote, topping the post off with a RuPaul “Don’t f**k it up” gif.

Fans of both franchises have read a lot into the producer’s tweet. Some questioned whether Reynolds’ Deadpool might appear in X-Men ’97. Another person asked if Reynolds is taking over DeMayo’s vision for the mutants in some respect. But content creator BLURAYANGEL shared an especially intriguing theory based on the post.

Their theory ponders whether every X-Man besides Wolverine will perish at the end of X-Men ’97 Season 1. If so, Logan’s arc may pick back up once Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters this summer.

The content creator isn’t the only one who came to this conclusion, either. “This is what I was thinking the other day. It would be amazing,” a fan stated in the replies.

It’s an interesting bit of conjecture on its own, except for one hitch – a second season of X-Men ’97 has already entered production. Key voice actors like Lenore Zann (Rogue) previously confirmed their involvement, too.

But anything is possible in the world of comics. After all, the Time Variance Authority, the organization responsible for protecting the Sacred Timeline, will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine to degrees unknown, which could explain Logan’s appearance.

However, it remains to be seen if Marvel even plans on connecting the popular animated series to its cinematic universe. The fate of Wolverine and the rest of the X-Men may be much clearer in the coming weeks, since X-Men ’97 will air its Season 1 finale on May 15.