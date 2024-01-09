Adam Driver address Star Wars cameo chances after “exhausting” experience

Adam Driver, one of the stars of the latest Star Wars trilogy, has addressed if he will return in future film installments.

The Star Wars universe has seen quite a few changes since it first debuted in 1977 as the franchise has produced three different trilogy films.

The latest trilogy films, starting with The Force Awakens in 2015, gave fans a whole new crop of characters to love from Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron to Daisy Ridley’s Rey and fans have wondered if they’ll see these new Star Wars heroes in any upcoming heroes.

And, while there’s hope to see a few of them, it seems like one of the biggest characters, Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, won’t be making any appearances in future films as the actor denied rumors that he was returning to the franchise.

Driver is too “exhausted” by Star Wars to make any cameos

While appearing on the “SmartLess” podcast, Driver was asked by co-host Sean Haynes if his character of Kylo Ren was done in the Star Wars universe to which he responded “Yes…They’re doing stuff, but not with me. I’m not doing any more.”

Driver continued stating, ““Star Wars’ was way more exhausting for me … I made it more exhausting than it should have been. I hadn’t quite figured out the momentum of a set that was that big before. All the things I had worked on were pretty small and moved pretty fast.”

“The director sets the pace of the set. I don’t like to control that. I have to adjust. Spike Lee and [Steven] Soderbergh shoot really fast. For me that’s not comfortable, but it’s there movie and their film so I adjust.”

Driver was asked if he would be returning to the franchise because Ridley is gearing up to reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming film which will see her character dealing with the end events of The Rise of Skywalker, the last movie in the trilogy.

It does make sense that Driver wouldn’t be keen on returning as Kylo Ren as the character sacrificed his life for Rey at the end of Rise of Skywalker which was a bit of penance for his murderous actions in the trilogy.

While other Star Wars characters have come back in the form of Force ghosts, it seems like Driver is convinced that his arc is completed and doesn’t need to be rehashed in any future films.

