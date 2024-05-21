Daisy Ridley urges John Boyega to return for new Star Wars sequel

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley would “absolutely” be on board to have John Boyega once again reprise his role as Finn in the upcoming Star Wars film.

Daisy Ridley is set to return to the world of Star Wars in a brand new film. The actor reprises her role as Rey, the upcoming sequel set 15 years after the events of Rise of Skywalker.

While little is known about the plot of the film, Rey will be tasked with restoring the Jedi Order following the death of Ben Solo and the defeat of Palpatine (the second time around).

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley was asked if any of her old castmates from the previous trilogy would be returning for the new film.

Disney Daisy Ridley will be back as Rey for a brand-new Star Wars film.

While the actor was tight-lipped when answering, she did admit that she would love to see John Boyega return as Finn in the new film.

“Absolutely, of course,” Ridley began. “It feels like we should, yeah.”

Previously, Boyega has been extremely vocal about his dissatisfaction with the direction his character Finn took throughout his Star Wars trilogy. Back in 2022, Boyega stated in an interview that he was content with putting his time playing Finn to bed.

“At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it. I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like [Episode] VII to [Episode] IX was good for me.”

However, more recent comments made by the actor in 2023 signify that he is more open to returning than he previously was.

Boyega detailed how “I’m open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached, and a terrific director. So yeah, I’m open to all opportunities.

While nothing is set in stone, it’ll be interesting to see if any of Ridley’s old castmates do jump back into the Star Wars franchise once more for the upcoming project.