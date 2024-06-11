Daisy Ridley reveals upcoming Star Wars movie breaks longstanding tradition

Daisy Ridley gave an exciting update for her upcoming solo Star Wars movie, which includes how the film will break a longstanding tradition.

The last viewers saw Ridley in the Star Wars timeline was in 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, which ended with her character, Rey, beginning to rebuild the Jedi Order.

Now, five years later, the actress is gearing up to take on the role again in a new exciting story, but this movie will actually break one of the franchise’s longstanding traditions.

During an interview with the SmartLess Podcast, Ridley revealed that she only signed up to play Rey in one movie “for now,” which breaks the Star Wars’ movie legacy of putting out an action-packed trilogy centered on one character.

The actress went on to explain that she would be receiving the first script pages very soon, adding, “It’s very cool. Different writer, different director. It will be quite a different feeling, I imagine.”

Since A New Hope premiered in 1977, there have only been three movies in the franchise marketed as a solo film: The Clone Wars (2008), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

A standalone The Mandalorian and Grogu film is also in the works, with an expected release date of May 22, 2026.

While not much is known about Rey’s movie plot, rumors have pointed to the story picking up where Rise of Skywalker left off, and that it follows Rey as she struggles to recruit new Jedi to her temple.

At this time, there’s no confirmation on if any of Ridley’s other trilogy co-stars will return for her movie, but the actress has been outspoken about urging John Boyega to join her on the journey to a galaxy far, far away.

