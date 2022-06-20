When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 and what to expect

Amazon Prime Day is soon, with a tonne of deals in the pipeline for you to grab. When does it start and what can you expect from big Jeff this year?

Plopped straight in the middle of the year to scoop out whatever you happen to have saved up since January, Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of year to grab those things you never really thought you would. Everything from plug sockets, routers and even PC hardware see those prices drop.

What is Prime Day?

Not content enough with Christmas sales, Black Friday (which is now a month) and the various other sales that they sprinkle through the year, Amazon created Prime Day.

Spread out over 48 hours, pretty much every seller and company on the planet drop their prices down to coincide with arguably one of the largest western sales of the year.

Why did we specify western? No one can beat the sheer amount of cash that is spent on Alibaba and AliExpress during its big sale day.

When is Prime Day 2022?

This year, Amazon Prime Day is planned for July 12 and 13, with deals not yet on the site. We’re still roughly a month away, after all. However, getting nerdy with data from previous Prime Days, we can have a little guess what you should hold off buying until the big event.

You’ll also need a Prime subscription to access any of the deals, which will also net you Twitch Prime rewards (with free games and a free sub) and Prime Video, so you can scroll endlessly through yet another streaming service.

To sign up, you can head here for a free month, which should see you just through to Prime Day:

UK: https://amzn.to/3zOOaRO

US: https://amzn.to/3N5wS62

What Prime Day deals will be featured?

So far, the deals for Amazon Prime Day haven’t even begun appearing on the site. We expect to see the first Prime Day deals appear a couple of days before the event. As of right now, it’ll just show you various ‘create alerts’ for products you’ve been recently looking at.

However, looking at the gaming hardware side of things, you can bet that everything from storage to bigger ticket items like desks and monitors will all be seeing prices slashed.

If you’re after an Echo Dot or other Alexa products, this will be the best time to grab them too, as Amazon Prime Day has historically had them reduced to record low prices.

We’ll be bringing you the hottest deals from around Amazon, so you don’t need to go hunting yourself. Amazon rarely, if ever, organise things in logical ways and will group products up together that just don’t really make sense. Sometimes portable hard drives will be lumped in with motherboards, or Logitech tends to group all their various office equipment with their excellent gaming mice.

It’ll also be a great time to keep an eye on Amazon’s Warehouse deals too, as these have recently seen an influx of gaming hardware come through their doors. If you don’t mind returned items that might potentially have a few quirks, it’s great for bargain hunters – especially on Prime Day.