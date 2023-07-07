Best controller Prime Day deals 2023: Console, PC, fight sticks & simulators

Prime Day is almost here and it’s probably the best time of year to get a new controller for your Xbox, PS5, Switch, or PC!

There’s something about having to buy a controller when not on sale that does not sit well with us. Controllers are vital to nearly every platform these days, and the massive variety means you’re not just stuck hoping for Sony to drop the price of their PS5 pads.

We’ve reviewed a fair few in the past few months and while we have our favorites, it doesn’t just stop there. We’ll be keeping an eye on everything from 8BitDo, fighting sticks, and of course, our favorite, the Xbox Elite Series 2.

Xbox Prime Day controller deals

Microsoft

Microsoft’s Xbox has one of the best controllers to date. The Elite 2 is so versatile and wonderful to use, it’s hard not to recommend it. It also has a much cheaper option in the Elite 2 Core bundle.

We’ve seen the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller drop in price considerably around this time last year, but we’ll be bringing you only the best deals for you to get your play on with the Xbox.

Prime Day deals for PS5 & PS4 controllers

Dexerto

The PS5 controller, DualSense, should see some price drops, but we don’t know if we’ll see the DualSense Edge in the mix. Sony’s pro-level controller has had no real movement in its pricing since it launched, but the renewed controllers have.

Though we weren’t too big of a fan of the Edge, and instead opt to recommend the Victrix BFG, which is a fantastic option.

PS4 controllers should also see some price drops, as Sony and Amazon will want the last-gen hardware out of their warehouses as soon as possible.

Nintendo Switch Joycon and controller Prime Day deals

Nintendo

The Joycon is notorious for breaking with dreaded drift. That’s why we’re going to hunt for the best alternatives and keep tabs on the official Joycon prices for you this Prime Day.

We’ll also be looking into adapters, and some Pro Controller deals, upping your Switch gaming experience above and beyond.

Best PC controllers to get this Prime Day

The great thing about the PC? Any of the above controllers will also work just fine on your hardware. However, we have the advantage of using so much more, including some older retro controllers. Regardless of what you want to play with, it’ll work here.

Driving & flight sim controller Prime Day deals

There’s excessive, and then there’s the price on some of the flight sim controllers. That’s before we even glance over at the driving wheel prices. Have no fear though, as we’re sure major brands will be trying to get you kitted up for the next updates for Flight Simulator and more.

Prime Day deals for fight sticks & more

Dexerto

There’s a whole new refresh of fighting games either out, like Street Fighter 6, or on the horizon, like Tekken 8 and Mortal Kombat 1. While we could make a fighting game combo joke about spending your money, we all know that some of the best options should see some sort of price drop on Prime Day.