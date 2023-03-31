Don’t miss these unmissable SSD deals as storage prices fall to an all-time-low

Nearly every kind of storage is seeing a price cut, including PCIe 4.0 SSDs, microSD cards and so much more. We break it down and bring you the best deals.

It seems that now is the best time to grab some extra storage for your gaming needs. We’ve been monitoring the cost of storage across various websites, to find that prices are dipping very low.

This happens once every few years, as an overabundance of stock and the general cost of manufacturing comes way down. After the global events of the last few years, it appears that the newest members of the storage front are all finally coming to reasonable prices.

Things like storage and RAM are often the first to be majorly affected by ongoing world events. In 2011, a flood in Thailand saw HDD drives and the emerging SSD market prices skyrocket. Here, between 2020 and 2023, with everything going on, PC components saw various increases.

As the world shifts back to normal, it’s become very apparent that the influx of sales during 2020 and 2021 could be a key reason for the price drops.

With everyone inside needing equipment for work-from-home positions and a general lack of things to do, electronics sales surged despite the shortage that had formed in the semiconductor industry.

We’ve discovered here on Dexerto, that the need to upgrade isn’t what it once was. DDR4 RAM is still widely used, with DDR5 only now getting support from lower-end motherboards. GPUs, like the 40-series and AMD’s Radeon 7000 series aren’t required upgrades as of yet unless you’re incredibly out of date.

Storage, while always needed for upgrades, new builds, and the like, doesn’t have a consistent upgrade cycle. From our personal experience, the last major SSD swap we did was for the Steam Deck.

SSD prices to hit all-time-low

Samsung and other major manufacturers are reporting massive drops in their earnings. It’ll also be why you see a lot of Samsung NVMe drives now readjusting their prices from ludicrous $499 price points for 2TB of memory to $150.

Samsung, as well as Micron – another components manufacturer – stated that the demand for NAND flash devices has slowed due to the ongoing cost of living crisis happening worldwide.

In their 2022 earnings report, Samsung stated:

“The business environment deteriorated significantly in the fourth quarter due to weak demand amid a global economic slowdown.”

Meanwhile, Micron said:

“The industry is experiencing the most severe imbalance between supply and demand in both DRAM and NAND in the last 13 years.”

With prices now on the way to rock bottom, it’s time to catch the ride down too. You’ll be able to add more storage to your PS5, as well as finally rip out those older, dying drives from your gaming PC.

MicroSD cards are also seeing prices plummet, which is good news for budget-conscious Steam Deck owners and over inundated Nintendo Switch owners.

Cheapest storage deals right now: NVMe, SSDs & MicroSDs

NVMe

These NVMe drives are perfect for upgrading your gaming PC, or PS5. If you’re after an SSD replacement for the Steam Deck, you’ll find the 2230-sized NVMe storage drive is a whopping 41% off right now.

Get the best Steam Deck SSD with 41% off
NVMe Drive% off
Samsung 970 EVO Plus74%
Samsung 960 EVO Internal60%
Samsung 980 Pro58%
Western Digital SN57054%
ADATA Swordfish56%
Sabrent Rocket NVMe53%
MSI Spatium M47052%
PNY NVMe Drive50%
WD_Black SN77050%
Solidigm P41 Plus50%
Sabrent Maximum Performance48%
Sabrent Rocket NVMe47%
MSI Spatium M48045%
Kingston A200044%
MSI Spatium M48044%
Kingston NV143%
Seagate FireCuda43%
MSI Spatium M47043%
PNY XLR843%
MSI Spatium M39040%
SK Hynix Platinum P4139%

External SSD

We’ve got about a half dozen of these lying around and they’re fantastic for gaming on the go. Laptops might be getting super-fast storage now, but why risk clogging that up? Save the space and get one of these killer drives.

External SSD% off
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD – Up to 1050MB/s – USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 – External Solid State Drive – SDSSDE61-1T00-G2564%
Fantom Drives FD G31-2TB Portable SSD – USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C 10Gb/s – Black – Mac Plug and Play – Made Aluminum – Transfer Speed up to 560MB/s – (CSD2000B-M)61%
WD 4TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive, Grey, Up to 1,050 MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C Compatible (USB-A for older systems) – WDBAGF0040BGY-WESN54%
G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE mobile SSD Durable Portable External Storage – USB-C (USB 3.1), Up to 560 MB/s – 0G06053-1, black54%
Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD – Up to 1050MB/s – PC and Mac – USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive – CT4000X8SSD951%
Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD – Up to 800MB/s – PC and Mac – USB 3.2 USB-C External Solid State Drive – CT1000X6SSD945%
SanDisk Extreme 900 Portable 960GB SSD (SDSSDEX2-960G-G25)44%
SAMSUNG SSD T7 Portable External Solid State Drive 1TB, Up to 1050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Reliable Storage for Gaming, Students, Professionals, MU-PC1T0T/AM, Gray36%

Internal SSD

They might be falling out of favor in some circles, but the regular SSD is still a worthy buy. You might not install something recent, like Diablo IV, but a few classic games won’t mind the slightly slower speeds.

Internal SSD% off
Transcend 2TB SATA III 6Gb/s SSD220Q 2.5” Solid State Drive TS2TSSD220Q62%
SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 4TB Internal SSD – SATA III 6 GB/S, 2.5″/7mm, Up to 560 MB/S – SDSSDH3-4T00-G2562%
Samsung 850 PRO – 2TB – 2.5-Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-7KE2T0BW)54%
Western Digital 1TB WD Blue 3D NAND Internal PC SSD – SATA III 6 Gb/s, 2.5″/7mm, Up to 560 MB/s – WDS100T2B0A54%
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5-Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76E1T0E), 1 TB51%
Kingston SSD KC600/2048G 2TB 2.5 Inch SATA3 3D TLC NAND SKC600/2048G50%
SAMSUNG Electronics 870 EVO 2TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-77E2T0B/AM)50%
Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD, up to 560MB/s – CT1000MX500SSD1(Z)48%
3.84TB SATA 6Gb/s 2.5″ SSD for Dell PowerEdge Servers | Enterprise Drive in 13G Tray47%
Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD, up to 560MB/s – CT1000MX500SSD143%
Silicon Power 1TB A55 M.2 SSD SATA III Internal Solid State Drive 2280 SU001TBSS3A55M28AB42%
Crucial BX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5-Inch Internal SSD, up to 540MB/s – CT1000BX500SSD142%
Western Digital 2TB WD Green Internal PC SSD Solid State Drive – SATA III 6 Gb/s, 2.5″/7mm, Up to 550 MB/s – WDS200T2G0A42%

MicroSD cards

The Switch and Steam Deck still rely on these to boost storage to levels that you’d expect in 2023. Grabbing a 1TB MicroSD might be still on the more expensive side, but imagine how many Switch games that baby fills?

You don’t want to consider the speeds of this storage, as they max out at 90Mb/s regardless of make or brand. What you want to consider is the pound-for-gigabyte you can squeeze out of these savings.

MicroSD card% off
Transcend TS512GSDC300S 512GB UHS-I U3 SD Memory Card56%
SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter – Up to 190MB/s, C10, U3, V30, 4K, 5K, A2, Micro SD Card – SDSQXAV-512G-GN6MA56%
SABRENT Rocket V30 A2 512GB MicroSDXC Memory Card R100MB/s W30MB/s Compatible with Steam Deck, Nintendo-Switch, Go Pro, Cameras, Smartphones. (SD-MQ30-512)50%
Silicon Power 1TB Micro SD Card U3 Nintendo-Switch, Steam Deck Compatible, SDXC microsdxc High Speed MicroSD Memory Card with Adapter21%
Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC UHS-I-Card, Up To 150MB/s Read, Compatible-with Nintendo-Switch, Portable Gaming Devices, Smartphones and Tablets (LMSPLAY001T-BNNNU)21%

