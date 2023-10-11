Save $400 on this RTX 4070 gaming laptop Prime Day deal before it disappears

If you’re after a good gaming laptop Prime Day deal, this MSI Katana 15 sports all of the latest components, including an RTX 4070 and 13th-gen Intel CPU to play almost anything you throw at it.

Getting a good deal on a gaming laptop can be a real headache, especially when getting a system with the latest components can cost you thousands of dollars. However, the prices are now slowly starting to dip for powerful systems that can handle almost anything that you want to throw at it. You can save $400 on this MSI Katana 15 this Prime Day, bringing the price to an all-time low.

The MSI Katana 15 sports a sleek black chassis, laden with RGB. But, more than that, it also features 16GB of DDR5 RAM, in addition to a 1TB NVMe SSD, as well as having a 144Hz, 1080p display. This combination of components is actually almost perfect balancing for a gaming laptop of this kind. If your resolution is too high, games will run worse, but at FHD resolutions, the included RTX 4070 and Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13620H will be able to absolutely scream past any games you throw at it.

Perfect for esports and AAA gaming

CD Projekt Red

The MSI Katana 15 gaming laptop’s balancing of components also offers a Thunderbolt 4 port, with USB-C, too. This all culminated in a laptop that is almost perfect for modern gaming. It just manages to tick all of the right boxes in our minds which makes it a solid recommendation for anyone looking for pure power without breaking the bank.

When taking into consideration technology like DLSS 3, you will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on the system at triple-digit framerates, as well as being able to make use of the rapid 144Hz screen for competitive gaming scenarios. Sure, it’s not quite as pretty as the Razer Blade 14, but it manages to do the job for a fraction of the price.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Take a look at our pages below:

Best Prime Day Pokemon deals │ Best Prime Day Yu-Gi-Oh! deals │ Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals │ Best Prime Day movie deals │ Best Prime Day Pokemon TCG deals │ Best Prime Day Board Game deals │ Best Prime Day D&D deals │ Best Prime Day Star Wars deals │ Best Prime Day toys & collectibles │ Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals │ Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals │ Best game deals │ Best Steam Deck Prime Day deals │ Best PC component deals │ Best soundbar Prime Day deals │ Best gaming mouse deals Prime Day deals │ Best controller Prime Day deals │ Best gaming PC Prime Day deals │ Best Prime Day storage deals │ Best Prime Day gaming keyboard deals │ Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.