The best wireless gaming keyboard in 2022

Looking for the best wireless mechanical gaming keyboard? With so many options on the market ranging from eye-watering prices to budget options, it can be tough to get your head around what to choose. We’ve done the research, and have you covered.

Looking for a new gaming keyboard can be confusing, with so many sizes, switches and options to choose from. What the heck is an optical switch anyway? Well, lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best of the best, and whether you like customization, low-profile or gaming-focussed wireless keyboards, we’ve got a recommendation for you.

If you’re still on the fence about choosing a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard, many offer 2.4GHz wireless, which is a much quicker standard compared to the Bluetooth boards of old, and don’t have any hint of lag. Just remember to charge them up, and they’ll perform admirably, no matter what you want to play.

Figuring out things like the type of Switches that you want is also a tough call, but just remember that they come in three main flavors: Linear, Tactile, and Clicky. Brands might dress up the naming, or have minor differences between them, but until you are looking at bespoke keyboard switches, the differences between each brand are relatively minor.

Remember, if you’re looking to level up your gaming setup, and are looking for the best gaming mouse or headset to go along with it, we’ve got you covered there, too.

The best wireless gaming keyboard: Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro

Dexerto

Switches: Razer low-profile optical switch (Linear or Clicky)

Keycaps: ABS

Connectivity: Razer Hyperspeed, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C

Battery life: Up to 40 hours

Price: $249.99

Where to buy: Razer, Best Buy, Amazon

Earlier this year, Razer resurrected the low-profile Deathstalker gaming keyboard with some really unique gaming features. Firstly, they’ve included something named an optical switch, which ensures that you will be able to attain analog movement in games like Valorant and Warzone, while also offering significant connectivity options like multiple profiles, and the option to switch between up to three devices on the fly when used in tandem. Over 2.4GHz, you can expect a 1ms connection for a lag-free gaming experience.

We were really impressed by the typing experience on this full-sized board, which feels plush thanks to some silicone dampening on Razer’s brand-new switches. The price does sting somewhat, but you’ll not find a feature-packed wireless gaming keyboard of this kind anywhere else.

Check out our full review here.

The best tenkeyless wireless gaming keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL

Logitech

Switches: GL Linear, Tactile, or Clicky

Keycaps: ABS

Connectivity: Logitech LIGHTSPEED, Bluetooth, Micro-USB

Battery life: Up to 30 hours

Price: $229.99

Where to buy: Logitech, Best Buy, Amazon

Logitech’s extremely popular G915 TKL is a great option for those looking for a no-frills gaming board with traditional switches, and some great specs under the hood. It’s a low-profile board, much like the Razer Deathstalker V2, and has a 1ms wireless connection for those looking to get the best possible gaming experience without being tied down to a wire.

As mentioned, the TKL variant shaves the Numpad off of this keyboard, meaning that you’re able to get great performance out of them while also able to save some essential desk space. The G915 TKL is fairly old at this point, but that means that you should be able to get them slightly cheaper than its usual MSRP. There’s a reason this keyboard is so popular, and that’s because of its fantastic range of functionality.

The best budget wireless gaming keyboard: Keychron K2 (Hot-Swappable)

Keychron

Switches: Gateron G Pro Red, Blue, Brown (Linear, Clicky, and Tactile)

Keycaps: ABS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1

Battery life: Up to 240 hours

Price: $89.99

Where to buy: Amazon

The Keychron K2 is a little bit different from the other boards on this list. It does not have a 2.4GHz connection or dongle in the box, and only supports Bluetooth 5.1 However, you should still get good gaming performance out of it, with the ability to swap out the switches to whatever you might like, to boot.

This compressed 75% form factor means that the Keychron K2 also looks pretty stylish, with the option to swap out the keycaps for higher-quality ones down the line. This wireless keyboard might be cheap, but it boasts a host of customization features that would make the bigger manufacturers like Logitech and Razer blush. However, though Bluetooth might not be as quick as the aforementioned boards, you’ll be able to enjoy deeper customization, should you choose to seek it out, all the while coming in under $100.

The best wireless gaming keyboard for esports: Steelseries Apex Pro Mini Wireless

Steelseries

Switches: Omnipoint 2.0 (Linear)

Keycaps: Double-Shot PBT

Connectivity: 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, USB-C

Battery life: Up to 30 hours

Price: $239.99

Where to buy: Steelseries, Best Buy

If you are looking for an esports-focused wireless keyboard, then you should look to get yourself the Steelseries Apex Pro Mini Wireless. Much like its bigger brother, the Apex Pro, you will be able to adjust the actuation point of the switches on the fly, meaning that you could get further responsiveness and even analog control, should you require it.

The downside to this is that the keyboard’s switches are solely linear, meaning that if you wanted a more tactile experience, you might want to look elsewhere. However, the Apex Mini Wireless’ small 60% form factor, in addition to its Omnipoint switches makes it a formidable competitor. With 2,4GHz wireless, you’re also ensuring that you’re not lagging behind any of your friends while using this fantastic gaming keyboard.

What size of wireless mechanical gaming keyboard do you need?

The size of the keyboard that you might require is a deeply personal thing. If you only want to play FPS titles like CS:GO and maximize mouse space on your desk, then you might want to pick up a compact, 60% board. But, if you are in dire need of your F-row and Numpad keys, then you might want to get a full-sized board instead.

There are a huge number of shapes and sizes to keep in mind while looking for a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard, so be sure to figure out what you want ahead of purchasing on. There’s usually a good middle ground for most people to hit, so be sure to feel out all of your options first.

What is the most important thing to look for in a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard?

For your day-to-day use, the biggest things to look for when purchasing a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard are the switches, what kind of connectivity it uses, and battery life. There’s no use in getting a gaming keyboard if it uses an older Bluetooth standard, which might leave you in the lurch when it comes to how responsive the board is. Many gaming boards use 2.4GHz wireless, which is much better for gaming, allowing for a lag-free experience.

Equally, you should also look at the battery capacity and battery life, you don’t want your batteries to die in the middle of a match of Apex Legends. However, one of the most important things that you should also consider would be the switches that the keyboard uses.

For gaming, Linear switches are the preferred option for most people. However, if you want something for the office, and for a spot of gaming, then a Tactile switch might be your best option. Meanwhile, many typists prefer Clicky switches, though these are less good for gaming scenarios, and can be fairly loud.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.