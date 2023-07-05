Best Prime Day Pokemon TCG deals of 2023

Whether you’re an avid card collector or you’re looking to get into the Pokemon TCG for the very first time, Prime Day 2023 deals are definitely worth a look.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) has been around for over two decades now, and it shows no sign of slowing down when it comes to popularity.

It’s not a cheap hobby, though, especially if you’re looking at Elite Trainer Boxes and Ultra-Premium Collections. Even individual booster packs now cost around $4.50 each, so it can quickly add up.

The good news is that with Prime Day taking place on July 11 and 12, there are likely going to be some great Pokemon TCG deals that will make filling out your collection a little easier on the wallet.

This page will be updated throughout Prime Day with the best Pokemon TCG offers, but before then, we’ve rounded up some early deals you can get below.

Best Prime Day Pokemon TCG deals

There are loads of themed sets and booster packs you can buy for the Pokemon TCG, with the most recent ones focusing on the Scarlet & Violet and Sword & Shield eras of the game.

Here are some early deals on Pokemon TCG sets ahead of Prime Day:

We’ll be updating these Pokemon TCG deals and adding more items when Prime Day arrives on July 11 and 12, so bookmark this page and check back then.

