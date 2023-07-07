Best gaming mouse deals Prime Day deals 2023

It’s time to up your game and upgrade that old gaming mouse of yours. From the bountiful selection, we’re here to ensure you don’t only end up with a great deal, but a great mouse too.

We’ve reviewed quite a few mice over the last year, and while we’ve settled on some favorites, there’s plenty we’ve not talked about.

Prime Day is coming July 11-12 and will bring with it a bounty of sales for the plethora of gaming mice available. Getting a gaming mouse is often not at the top of everyone’s lists, with prices varying wildly, and there’s just more important stuff to get.

That all changes on Prime Day, as prices are expected to get slashed across the many different brands who make a gaming mouse. While you might not see Mountain, others like Razer, Logitech, and Cooler Master will certainly be in the fray.

We’d recommend looking out for things like the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, which we’ve given two lots of five stars to. Meanwhile, for those deep into their esports, lightweight mice will be what you’ll want to seek out.

Gaming mouse Prime Day deals

For those just after a good gaming mouse, you will absolutely find something that you want. MMO players, look out for things like the Razer Naga, and single-player or boomer shooter fans, there’s going to be a slew of devices.

Wireless or wired, we’re expecting gaming mouse deals to permeate through every hardware manufacturer that makes one.

Esports gaming mouse Prime Day deals

Lightweight, simple, and essentially the “core” gaming mouse experience is what you’ll find in the esports market. There’s no need for extensive button layouts, or really anything aside from a couple of buttons on the side.

The main things you want to look out for are sensitivity and customization options – either physical or software-based. This will be key depending on what game you play, with FPS players probably wanting something that lets them have a better sense of granular control over their mouse.

Prime Day mouse mat deals

There’s no better time of the year to grab yourself one of those all-encompassing desk mouse mats. Gaming mice live and die by that smooth surface, and we love the ones we have right now.