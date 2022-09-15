Best microSD card for Steam Deck in 2022

The best microSD card for the Steam Deck is an odd conversation, but it’s one worth having when there are so many options.

In our review of the Steam Deck, we tested out how well the microSD card situation was. What we came away with was complete bafflement. Valve has somehow managed to turn a relatively slow storage solution, into a totally viable thing. We were playing Horizon: Zero Dawn, CS: GO, and more off the back of an SD card with no discernable loss in performance or loading times.

UHS-I limitations on Steam Deck

As the Steam Deck uses a UHS-I rated port, as UHS-II microSD cards haven’t happened as of yet, it never benefits from any additional claims of speed.

If we want to get incredibly detailed with it, the Steam Deck doesn’t have SanDisk’s proprietary add-ons. With some microSD card slots, SanDisk has managed to squeeze out additional performance from the aging standard. This requires a change in voltage, which Valve hasn’t actually gone ahead and included.

That’s fine, it just means that if you’re looking for a budget option, that’s completely viable.

In tests run by other outlets and YouTubers, the Steam Deck’s microSD port never reads more than 90MB/s, meaning that budget options only come with some caveats when we get to installing.

What are V30, V60, and V90 on an SD Card?

Dexerto

V30, V60, V90, and so on, all indicate the absolute minimum read and write speed you’ll be able to achieve. So V30 will never drop below 30MB/s in theory. However, it appears that some cards – like the Samsung EVO Plus – handle their cache poorly.

It effectively gets full, needs to drop what it knows, and then carries on. During this process, Steam users have reported that download speeds tend to drop massively.

However, sometimes the way that Steam downloads and installs apps, where it’ll do it in parts to avoid draining too many resources, can give the indication that you’re on a slow SD card.

TRIM your SD cards

A Valve staff member actually gave a solution to these issues, which will require you to head into Desktop Mode and run a command in Konsole, the terminal app for SteamOS.

Using the following commands should see you get a boost in performance, as the TRIM command will tell the Steam Deck to ditch whatever data is lingering on the SD card that’s no longer needed. Think of it as a nice refresh for the SD card.

sudo fstrim -v /run/media/mmcblk0p1

Once completed, you should see something like this:

/run/media/mmcblk0p1: 16.9 GiB (18127134720 bytes) trimmed

We also recommend that you stay vigilant with our recommendations, as we’ve done our best to weed out the ones that might be fake from Amazon, but every retailer has the potential to be stocked with fake SD cards.

What are A2 and A1 on an SD Card?

To boil it down, the A-ratings on SD cards are how fast it can access and provide data. Randomly writing and reading data is vital to most applications, with this being the only real bearing on how fast your install times will be.

If you have fast internet, but a slow SD card with an A1 rating, you’ll find that your games will take longer to install. On A2, because it can shift the incoming data around much quicker, you’ll find it installs nearly on par with the sheer amount of data coming in from the download.

Spec A1 A2 Minimum random read 1500 IOPS 4000 IOPS Minimum random write 500 IOPS 2000 IOPS Minimum sustained write 10MB/s 10MB/s Source: MyMemoryUK

Best SD cards for the Steam Deck

Dexerto

So, because there’s no real way to surpass the confines of the original speeds laid out by SanDisk with the Steam Deck, we actually just recommend that you stay vigilant for fakes and find the best ones for your budget.

The great thing about the Steam Deck is how it manages microSD cards. You can easily pop it out, pop another in and use them like cartridges on the Switch or from a Gameboy.

Below are our top recommended microSD cards for all budgets, including premium 1TB and some low-end, A2 rated cards.

