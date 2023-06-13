How to use Apple Game Porting Toolkit: Play Diablo IV on macOS

Wondering how to use the Apple Game Porting toolkit to run titles on MaOS? It’s a lengthy process, but being able to play your games on Apple’s current slate of machines is surprisingly easy with the new Game Porting Toolkit.

Apple’s Game Porting Toolkit, announced at WWDC 2023 could be one of the most exciting things to happen for gamers on Mac in decades, and here’s why.

The Game Porting Toolkit is a translation layer between macOS and Windows applications, based on Wine and Crossover. If that sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a very similar method to Valve’s Proton which powers SteamOS and the Steam Deck.

It is in its infancy, and the games we’ve tested on it vary from not running at all to pleasant surprises. This includes things like Diablo IV, which could have averted the ire of Whoopi Goldberg.

It’s not perfect

However, despite how easy this is to follow and set up, you have to level your expectations. Apple doesn’t want this to be a consumer tool like Proton. They’re still not interested in anything that isn’t a native port to the Mac.

The Game Porting Tool is meant to be a method in development to confirm what work needs to be done with the tools provided. It just so happens that you can also do this yourself if you have the know-how.

You will notice that some high-end AAA games might run worse than you’d expect, and we urge you not to use this method as a determining factor when purchasing a game.

How to use Apple Game Porting Toolkit

First off, make sure you sign into a free Apple Developer account. Log in with your usual details, agree to the terms and conditions, and then we can proceed.

We’ll need to download some packages, and our first stop is ensuring we’re on macOS Sonoma. The new version is in beta, so be sure you’re okay with running a Mac device with beta software.

We have a full guide on how to do this already, so be sure to follow along with that.

Once you’re updated, head to the downloads section of the Apple Developer website. We’ve linked the two pieces of software you’ll need:

Command Line Tools provides your Mac with the updated stuff that isn’t available for download inside the terminal window just yet.

Once you have all that, mount the Game porting toolkit by double-clicking it. You’ll need this to start installing some software. If a window pops up after mounting, just ignore it, as none of the files will do anything right now.

Hit Command+Space to bring up the Spotlight menu. Then search for Terminal.

This will bring up a command line window where we’re going to start inputting some lines of code. First, we need to update Rosetta 2. This is Apple’s other translation layer to convert old Intel macOS apps to Apple Silicon apps. Enter the following:

softwareupdate –install-rosetta

Next, enter a “shell”, which will let macOS know how we want to work. This will activate Rosetta as well.

arch -x86_64 zsh

Now install Homebrew. This is a package manager that will handle a lot of the heavy lifting for you.

/bin/bash -c “$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)”

Now we need to instruct it where to point to for installing our files:

(echo; echo ‘eval “$(/usr/local/bin/brew shellenv)”‘) >> /Users/$USER/.zprofile eval “$(/usr/local/bin/brew shellenv)”

You can also double-check if you’re on the right path after doing this with which brew. If you’re showing anything other than /usr/local/bin/brew, go back and try again.

We now need to install stuff from the Github repository from Apple, and can start doing that with:

brew tap apple/apple http://github.com/apple/homebrew-apple

Installing the tool

Finally, after all of this, we can begin installing the Game Porting Kit. Enter the following command:

brew -v install apple/apple/game-porting-toolkit

Set your machine aside or carry on with some work, as this will take a while. On our M1 Pro MacBook Pro with a 1TB SSD, this took over an hour. There are a lot of files to work through.

We can now prepare to install some games by using the following commands:

ditto /Volumes/Game\ Porting\ Toolkit-1.0/lib/ `brew –prefix game-porting-toolkit`/lib/

cp /Volumes/Game\ Porting\ Toolkit*/gameportingtoolkit* /usr/local/bin

This will not only copy over all the scripts needed to run the Game Porting Toolkit, but will copy over the files needed from the mounted file from earlier.

Setting up Game Porting Kit

To set up your first file, whether for Steam or Battle.net, you want to use:

WINEPREFIX=~/my-game-prefix `brew –prefix game-porting-toolkit`/bin/wine64 winecfg

If you’re going to be running more than one launcher this way, we recommend that you name this something other than “my-game-prefix”. For instance, with Battle.net we used “battlenet”.

A new window will pop up and from the drop down, choose Windows 10. Hit “Apply” and close the window with “OK”.

To install Steam or Battle.net, you’re going to need to grab the Windows installation files and pop them wherever you see fit. We’re going with the downloads folder, so if you put it anywhere else, make the changes yourself.

Once downloaded, launch the Steam.exe file with:

gameportingtoolkit ~/steam ~/Downloads/SteamSetup.exe

Then you can begin to run Steam with:

gameportingtoolkit ~/steam ‘C:\Program Files (x86)/Steam/steam.exe’

Mac Game Porting Toolkit Steam loads with a black screen fix

Steam is a bit finicky at the moment when trying to load up the first time. Once you’re logged in, there shouldn’t be any trouble. This could take a few attempts.

We used this code to fix the issue, and it still took a few goes:

MTL_HUD_ENABLED=1 WINEESYNC=1 WINEPREFIX=~/my-game-prefix /usr/local/Cellar/game-porting-toolkit/1.0/bin/wine64 ‘C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steam.exe’

How to use Battle.net and run Diablo 4 on macOS

The way that the Game Porting Tool sets things up is similar to Proton. It effectively creates a new instance of Windows each time, file tree and all. You can’t just install Battle.net into the same place as your Steam folder. So we need to create a new one.

This is the same process again, but rename the prefix to differentiate it from Steam.

WINEPREFIX=~/battlenet `brew –prefix game-porting-toolkit`/bin/wine64 winecfg

Set things to Windows 10 and continue. However, DIablo IV requires an updated system to run, so be sure to run these codes one at a time:

WINEPREFIX=~/battlenet `brew –prefix game-porting-toolkit`/bin/wine64 reg add ‘HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion’ /v CurrentBuild /t REG_SZ /d 19042 /f

WINEPREFIX=~/battlenet `brew –prefix game-porting-toolkit`/bin/wine64 reg add ‘HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion’ /v CurrentBuildNumber /t REG_SZ /d 19042 /f

WINEPREFIX=~/battlenet `brew –prefix game-porting-toolkit`/bin/wineserver -k

After inputtingn those codes, you can run this:

gameportingtoolkit ~/my-game-prefix ~/Downloads/Battle.net-Setup.exe

Install things as normal and you can begin to download and play Diablo IV on your Mac. Whoopi, we did it.

Launch Game Porting Toolkit apps from the desktop

If you want to convert the scripts we’ve just run into something that works by double-clicking from the desktop, we need to take either one of these lines:

gameportingtoolkit ~/my-game-prefix ‘C:\Program Files (x86)/Steam/steam.exe’

Next, open TextEdit (CMD+Space, search for TextEdit) and copy the following into it:

#!/bin/bash

gameportingtoolkit ~/my-game-prefix ‘C:\Program Files (x86)/Steam/steam.exe’

Save it as steam.sh and then right-click it on the Desktop. Choose Open With… and then at the bottom of the window, use the drop-down list to change it from recommended apps to all apps. This will let you search for Terminal. Check the box underneath to launch with Terminal each time.

Battle.net has a small issue where it wants you to reinstall the launcher each time. To get around this, you can just use the following line of code to launch the game’s particular launcher instead:

arch -x86_64 gameportingtoolkit-no-hud ~/my-game-prefix ‘C:\Program Files (x86)\Diablo IV\Diablo IV Launcher.exe’

This will load up the Diablo IV launcher, similar to how it works on the Steam Deck.

Copy this in to launch Diablo IV from the desktop without the Terminal:

#!/bin/bash

arch -x86_64 gameportingtoolkit-no-hud ~/my-game-prefix ‘C:\Program Files (x86)\Diablo IV\Diablo IV Launcher.exe’

Game Porting Toolkit installation error fix

If you’ve skipped updating Homebrew – you might already have it installed – be sure to update it with:

brew update brew -v install apple/apple/game-porting-toolkit

This will update Homebrew, and then start the installation process for you.

If you’re still having errors, you might already have another version of Homebrew installed. In this case, you can just delete it by heading to Homebrew’s installation location and deleting any files in there. Once done, be sure to reinstall it all.

It’s a lengthy process, but it’s incredibly cool to see titles natively running on MacOS.