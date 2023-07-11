Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best PC component deals

Prime Day is one of the best times of year to grab yourself a new set of PC components. GPU, CPU, whatever you decide, it’ll be on sale.

It’s that time of the year again when Amazon Prime Day rolls around and brings with it a bounty of deals. If you’re a new PC builder or an upgrade aficionado, you’ll find something in the incredible discounts and promotions on a smorgasbord of PC components.

Prime Day GPU deals

This is actually a great time of year to grab a GPU. With nothing major coming out on the horizon, and the RTX 40-series pretty much wrapped up until the 4090 Ti, why not soup up your PC with something a little stronger? Even the bigger products are getting reduced, which means that you could see huge discounts on brand-new high-end cards.

CPU Prime Day deals

Similar to GPUs, upgrading your CPU is a decision that is most beneficial during significant sales events. Typically, CPUs tend to experience a decline in prices outside of these sale periods. As we mentioned previously, now is an ideal time to consider acquiring a Ryzen 5800X3D CPU. Taking advantage of the current massive sales allows you to take advantage of reduced prices and potentially secure a powerful processor for your computing needs.