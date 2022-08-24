Best Gamecube controllers for Switch and PC in 2022

Looking for the best Gamecube controller for Switch and PC? We’ve rounded up our top recommendations for this divisive design, that’s still got some life in it over 20 years after it was first introduced.

With a whole host of cheap, knock-offs on Amazon and a wide range of different ways to get your Gamecube controller working on the Switch and PC, what is the best Gamecube controller to use in 2022?

When Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS launched in 2014, Nintendo had the foresight to reissue Gamecube controllers and even provide a USB adapter. However, the company did not do its best to keep them in stock or even support the hub being used on PC.

It was up to the community to reconfigure the Wii U to Gamecube USB adapter for PC, with a bevy of unruly Windows drivers that may, or may not work.

Fast forward to the Switch dominating the games industry, and the arrival of Smash Bros. Ultimate heralded a renewed interest in the esports scene. But, the one thing that the community longed for the most, was the tried and true Gamecube controller, which was the preferred way to play games in the series.

With Smash Bros.-like titles such as Multiversus cropping up, we’ve done the due diligence to bring you the latest and greatest Gamecube controllers that work on both Switch and PC, so you’re not messing around returning a cheap controller that disintegrates in your hands mid-match.

Best Gamecube controller for Switch and PC: Nintendo Gamecube controller

While there are plenty of alternatives on the market, nothing beats that original Gamecube feel. Nintendo might not have been great at restocking Gamecube controllers, but that hasn’t stopped them from drip-feeding them into stock channels.

Over on Amazon US, there are two options you can take. Either you go for the Japanese one without a manual and a potential additional wait time for delivery, or you can pick up a Smash Bros.-themed one from the US for an additional few extra dollars. They have good sticks, and you know that you’re getting that Nintendo stamp of quality, no matter what you pick.

Analog triggers on Switch and PC

These are official Nintendo products, with the right weight, a non-mushy directional pad, and true, analog triggers.

Most off-brand Gamecube controllers tend to forget that the console had these analog triggers that provided – in supported games – a way to get a lighter or heavier shield in Smash Bros.

A personal favorite includes the Gamecube version of Super Mario Sunshine’s analog support for emptying FLUDD, which would then sputter for a big backflip drenching.

The main thing to consider here is that you will need to invest in a much more expensive official Gamecube to Switch adapter. To get the full actuation of the analog triggers on the Gamecube controller, it seems to be hit and miss between adapters.

We do know for a fact that the official Nintendo Gamecube to Switch controller adapter does support it. It is, however, $80 on Amazon – after a reduction of 11%.

On PC, your mileage might vary. For retro gaming and even using it in certain games, the USB adapter might not recognize the analog control of the triggers, causing any press to simply be a full trigger press.

As modern games, like Multiversus, don’t really depend on the analog input, it might not be a consideration you want to make after all.

Where to buy:

Get the Japanese Official Nintendo Gamecube controller from Amazon US for $54

Get the Japanese Official Nintendo Gamecube adapter from Amazon US for $40

Get the American Official Nintendo Gamecube controller from Amazon US for $65

Get the American Official Nintendo Gamecube controller from Amazon US for $80

Pre-owned Gamecube controllers

If you don’t feel like paying Amazon prices, we do always recommend scouring eBay for a few tasty deals. You might even come across the luxurious Spice Orange controller lurking around. But, be wary, as they may have some issues, if you don’t read the product descriptions carefully enough.

Best alternative Gamecube controller for PC and Switch: PowerA Gamecube Style Wired Controller

Outside of Nintendo’s official controller, the only one we can – in good conscience – recommend is from PowerA. While not a perfect recreation, the ability to use a USB-C cable and simply plug it straight into your chosen device is a convenience you won’t find from the big N themselves.

PowerA’s controllers are also themed around either different Nintendo characters or come in that classic, all-black aesthetic. The upside to using the PowerA Gamecube controller is that it’ll simply just work on PC too.

PowerA also has an additional Z shoulder button and a full suite of Share, Home, and Plus/Minus buttons, making it entirely useable by itself without the need to reach for your Joycon or Pro Controller.

While the Wavebird might be dead as a dodo, within the same selection of controllers, PowerA does have a wireless option. It takes AA batteries, so you better stock up on those as well.

The PowerA Gamecube Stle Wired Controller does not support analog triggers.

Get the PowerA Gamecube controllers on Amazon US starting at $25.

Best alternative adapter for Nintendo Gamecube controllers on Switch and PC: 8BitDo G Bros.

8BitDo G Bros. Gamecube to Switch/PC adapter

If you already have a Gamecube controller lying around and just looking for an easy way to hook it up to your Switch or PC, but aren’t entirely fussed about analog triggers and the like, we recommend you go with the 8BitDo adapter.

This small, wireless Bluetooth adapter can support either a Gamecube controller or a Wii-connector controller. It’s a fantastic alternative to go all in on the Gamecube adapter from Nintendo but does require a little bit of remapping on Switch to get functioning properly.

For whatever reason, the X and Y buttons will flip, so be sure to keep an eye on that if you’re jumping into a game straight out of the box.

It also has a suite of buttons to take screenshots, get you back to the home menu, and can be easily toggled to X-input for PC use.

We recommend that you purchase this on Amazon UK if you’re in the US. This is due to the US site selling them for far too much. It’s currently £14 on Amazon and can be shipped stateside.

Get the 8BitDo G Bros. Gamecube adapter on Amazon UK for £14.

Get the 8BitDo G Bros. Gamecube adapter on Amazon US for $50.

CLOUDREAM Adapter

There’s also the CLOUDREAM adapter, which follows the same design and purpose as the official Nintendo one, allowing up to four controllers to be played with on either PC or Switch.

Get the CLOUDREAM Adapter for $16 on Amazon US.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.