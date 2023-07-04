Best Prime Day LEGO deals 2023

With Prime Day on the horizon, many LEGO fans and collectors will want to take advantage of the early deals and know what to expect on July 11-12.

Amazon Prime Day is on July 11-12 and there are already plenty of LEGO deals to take advantage of before the big event.

From Star Wars to Mario, there’s a LEGO set for every taste but they don’t always come cheap, which is why bagging a deal is always welcome.

Below are some of the best early Prime Day LEGO deals. These deals are constantly being updated, so be sure to bookmark this page so you don’t miss any deals.

Star Wars LEGO Prime Day deals

LEGO Grogu LEGO Star Wars set complete with mini figure

If you’re a fan of the epic space opera that is Star Wars, then there’s no doubt that you’ve seen some of the amazing models you can create with LEGO. Many fans are looking forward to Star Wars Outlaws, LEGO is the ideal way to pass the time.

Whether it’s the adorable Grogu from The Mandalorian or The Justifier warship, there’s something for every fan. We can expect these prices to drop further and for more to be added, so watch this space!

Marvel LEGO Prime Day deals

From Iron Man to Spider-Man, Marvel is a superhero behemoth that has plenty to offer fans when it comes to LEGO sets. With the huge success of Across the Spider-Verse and the growing anticipation for Beyond the Spider-Verse, there’s plenty of reason to invest in these Marvel LEGO sets.

The early Prime Day deals include the likes of The Avengers, Spider-Man, and Thor, so you’ll have plenty of new sets to add to your collection, at a bargain price!

Mario LEGO Prime Day deals

What’s more fun than playing Mario? Building Mario LEGO sets, of course. With the highly anticipated Super Mario RPG on the horizon, what better way to pass the time than building LEGO versions of the game?

Any fans of the iconic duo of plumbers will love these LEGO Mario sets, especially now that they are on sale!

We’ll be updating these LEGO deals as Prime Day approaches and on the event itself! So, we’d recommend bookmarking this one.

