HyperX Cloud III headset review: Great audio without breaking the bank

The HyperX Cloud III headset has been released, bringing a plethora of fantastic improvements to the company’s quality line of wired headsets.

There’s no doubt that over the last few years, HyperX has immensely grown in popularity throughout the gaming community. Whether you need a new Xbox controller or a high-quality wireless mouse, HyperX has something for just about anyone. Armed with a brand-new gaming headset, does it manage to stand out from an increasingly competitive crowd?

We’ve had our hands on the HyperX Cloud III headset, which offers quite a few improvements from its predecessor in both design and sound. At $99.99, however, is it worth the purchase?

Key Specs

Connectivity: 3.5mm, USB-C, USB-A

3.5mm, USB-C, USB-A Driver diameter: 53mm, Dynamic with Neodymium magnets

53mm, Dynamic with Neodymium magnets Frequency response: 10Hz-21kHz

10Hz-21kHz Weight: 308g without the microphone, 320g with

308g without the microphone, 320g with Compatibility: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Features: Angled drivers, Detachable 10mm microphone, headset controls

Angled drivers, Detachable 10mm microphone, headset controls Price: $99.99

Included in the box: Detachable microphone, 3.5mm to USB-C adapter, USB-C to USB-A adapter, Quick start guide

Design

Dexerto HyperX improved the design of the earcup forks on the Cloud III.

The HyperX Cloud III headset has been quite significantly redesigned, with every change bringing a welcome increase in quality compared to its predecessor.

The most obvious improvement, and something we greatly appreciate, is the redesigned forks holding both earcups to the headband. The more streamlined design makes it easier to grip the headset as you’re putting it on.

Similar to the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2, the Cloud III has forward-slanted earcups that not only give them a unique look but also fit around our ears better than ever as it lightly squeezes our head.

HyperX has added more memory foam padding to the Cloud III earcups and headband, making it one of the more comfortable headsets we’ve tested, and that’s including HyperX’s more premium Cloud Alpha Wireless.

They’ve finally gotten rid of the in-line cable controls for the Cloud III, bringing everything up to the earcups like similarly priced headsets. The left side offers volume control, while the right side has a button to mute the sound.

That same side is where the detachable microphone plugs in and where the wire connects with the headset. We would have really enjoyed having a detachable main cable like the Cloud Alpha line, but it’s likely not going to be a big deal for many.

Where the HyperX Cloud III’s redesign really shines is the new cable for the headset, as it gives you an easy way to use it on just about anything your heart would desire.

Dexerto

Past wired headsets from HyperX have included a splitter for the 3.5mm combo jack, but the Cloud III comes with an adapter for USB-C for easier connection to mobile devices, or PC. If you don’t have a USB-C port on your PC, however, they’ve also included a USB-C to USB-A adapter for optimal compatibility.

Features

The biggest feature of the HyperX Cloud III headset is the new 52mm angled drivers, which direct the audio straight into your ear canal for optimal clarity.

Thanks to the headset’s USB, users can receive allows for firmware updates, equalizer presets, mic monitoring, and even DTS Headphone X Spatial sound compatibility.

HyperX

Everything is controlled by the HyperX NGENUITY software, which is incredibly easy to use, and one of the better peripheral software packages that we have looked at. We do really appreciate it, since many rivals can be packed with unnecessary bloatware.

Gaming Performance

The HyperX Cloud III stayed nice and comfortable throughout our hours on Forza Horizon 5 and Valorant, thanks to the extra amount of memory foam padding they added.

The audio quality is quite spectacular for a headset in this price range, letting us immerse ourselves in both games.

Whether it’s with roaring engines and music in our ears or a teammate planting a bomb just feet away, we can’t complain about the clarity.

Where the Cloud III does falter a bit is with the new 10mm microphone, although we will say it is definitely an improvement from its predecessor and it’s definitely not a bad option for basic game chats.

However, it just feels like an afterthought compared to the other improvements made to the headset. There’s no way to adjust the quality through the NGENUITY software, and the microphone on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 just outperforms it.

Should you buy it?

If you are looking for a high-quality, financially accessible headset — the HyperX Cloud III should definitely be on your list.

It did falter a bit when it came to the quality of the microphone in our testing, which is really the only real sore point in the overall package. HyperX might be able to massage this somewhat, but the hardware itself just isn’t quite there.

Verdict – 4/5

The HyperX Cloud III offers phenomenal crisp & clear audio from everything you can throw at it, but we’d really like to have seen more focus on the microphone quality.